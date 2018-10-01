Flexible Glass Market 2025- Outlook, Drivers and Opportunities Analysis

1st October, 2018- Flexible Glass Market is a solid material which displays glass transition and can also take convertible transitions in amorphous materials. Being brittle in state glasses are optically transparent by nature. Glass possess characteristics such as temperature, strength, stability and durability. The most commonly known glass is soda lime glass mainly made up of silicon dioxide, sodium oxide and lime. Thus, flexible glass resembles the properties of a rigid glass material though it is ultra-thin glass. Moreover, flexible glass can also resemble properties such as scratch resistance and rigidity as those in plastics. Flexible glass is primarily used to multiply the strength & flexibility of the finished product and in turn increase the shell life of the product. It helps in keeping electronic gadgets to minimize their weights, increase its shine and making high-end better and quality products.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/flexible-glass-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of Flexible Glass market are :-

Asahi Glass Co

Corning Inc

Nippon Electric

Schott AG

Buhler

Nanogate

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Other

Flexible Glass Market by Product Type:

0.1mm

0.05mm

Other

Flexible Glass Market by Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Other

Geographical Analysis of Flexible Glass Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The major driving factors for the global flexible glass market is growing demand of consumer electronics coupled with developments in display technology boosting the demand for products such as laptops, tablets, TVs and smartphones. This is projected to increase the demand for flexible glass materials. Moreover, increasing demand for scratch-resistant displays in the electronics products is expected to drive the flexible glass market worldwide. Disposable income is another factor that boosts the market demand. Need for quality electronic products such as smartphones, smartwatches, cellphones and other gadgets are increasing the demand for flexible glass market.

On the basis of end-user, the global flexible glass market is bifurcated into display market, OLED (organic-light emitting diode) and other gadgets. On the basis of application, the global flexible glass market is segmented into display and solar photovoltaic. Display is further sub-segmented into tables, curved TV, smartphones, displays, wearables and building mounted displays. Smartphones and tablets dominate the display segment and contributed to revenue generation whereas curved TV is projected to be the fastest growing market for the projected period. Wearable accounted for the small share in the market and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR for the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the global flexible glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/flexible-glass-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Flexible Glass Market Analysis By Regulatory Flexible Glass Market Analysis By Service Type Flexible Glass Market Analysis By Equipment Type Flexible Glass Market Analysis By Service Contract Flexible Glass Market Analysis By Service Provider Flexible Glass Market Analysis By End-User Flexible Glass Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Flexible Glass Companies Company Profiles Of The Flexible Glass Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com