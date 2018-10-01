EDiscovery Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Industry Research Report 2018

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “EDiscovery Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

This report studies the Global eDiscovery Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global eDiscovery market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered:

Symantec Corporation IBM Xerox Legal Business Services Exterro EMC Epiq Systems HPE Kcura Corporation Accessdata

…Continued

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/58438

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States, ,Europe China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

ECA, Processing, Review , Forensic Data Collection, Legal Hold Management, Other.

Market segment by Application, split into:

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors, Government and Regulatory Agencies, Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises.

Buy this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/58438

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EDiscovery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders:

EDiscovery Manufacturers

EDiscovery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

EDiscovery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, Our Research Team offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the EDiscovery market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of EDiscovery

Chapter Two: Global EDiscovery Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global EDiscovery Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States EDiscovery Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU EDiscovery Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan EDiscovery Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China EDiscovery Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India EDiscovery Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia EDiscovery Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: EDiscovery Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

In order to satisfy e-discovery obligations, organizations should be fully aware of their current and reasonably anticipated information retention obligations, become much more proactive about how they retain and manage data, implement appropriate technology that can archive data and allow legal holds to be implemented easily, and take the other steps necessary to minimize the risks of non-compliance with e-discovery obligations.

Increased litigation and regulation coupled with expanding use cases for eDiscovery software will continue to drive moderate growth in the worldwide eDiscovery market. The data solution market, however, is maturing rapidly as buyers search for automation to solve well-defined problems. To meet maturing needs, eDiscovery Solution and service providers are already creating robust strategies to use existing search and analytics competencies to compete in the white hot content analytics and cognitive solution markets.

In 2017, the global eDiscovery market size was 14500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2018-2025.