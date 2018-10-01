2018 Cold Pressed Juices Market Overview, Development Status and Outlook to 2023

Cold-pressed juice is associated with the healthy, less processed foods movement. Cold-pressed juice is made via high pressure processing (HPP), which doesn’t require the chemicals or preservatives typical of traditional processing methods.

Over the next five years, we projects that Cold Pressed Juices will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 670 million by 2023, from US$ 450 million in 2017.

This report studies the global market, top players:

The Naked Juice

Hain BluePrint

Evolution Fresh

Suja

Liquiteria

Hoogesteger

Juice Generation

Pressed Juicery

Rakyan Beverages

Village Juicery

The Cold Pressed Juicery

Greenhouse Juice

Organic

Organic Press

Kuka Juice

Native Cold Pressed Juices

Plenish Cleanse

Cold-pressed juice is made via high pressure processing (HPP), with better flavor and more complete nutrition compared with other juice. This kind of beverage is famous in USA and gradually spread to Europe. Owing to its unique production method, cost of cold-pressed juice is high and sales price is expensive. Major consumers are the middle class and rich people. Compared with men, women tend to more like cold-pressed juice.

Currently, market concentration in this industry is not high. Considering product shelf life is limited, company sale cold-pressed juice in their own-store. Also, manufacture process is mature and raw material source is abundant, more and more companies enter this industry. Currently, there are many suppliers such as The Naked Juice, Hain BluePrint, Evolution Fresh, Suja, Liquiteria, Hoogesteger, Juice Generation, Pressed Juicery, Rakyan Beverages, Village Juicery, The Cold Pressed Juicery, Greenhouse Juice, Organic, Organic Press, Kuka Juice, Native Cold Pressed Juices and Plenish Cleanse etc.

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Cold Pressed Fruits Juices

Cold Pressed Vegetables Juices

Cold Pressed Mixed Juices

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

Woman

Man

