Polar Leasing Company, Inc. to Demonstrate at the IFMA World Workplace October 3-5 in Charlotte, NC.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar Leasing Company, Inc (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Laura Keefer will be showcasing seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer rentals at the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) World Workplace. The event, in collaboration with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), takes place October 3-5 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. Visit booth 1813 for information on Polar Leasing rental walk-in refrigeration and freezer units as well as emergency cooler and freezer rentals.

The World Workplace is a longstanding learning and networking event for facility management and related professions. The event welcomes over 4,000 attendees from both the United States and around the country. In addition to several educational events, there will be several keynote speakers including Kyle Petty (NASCAR Icon and Philanthropist) and Theresa Payton (Former White House CIO).

About Polar Leasing

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 1813.

