Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Electric Heating Cable Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

An electric heating cable, also referred to as heat trace cable, is a wire cable that produces heat. It is used for a wide range of applications, including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, and temperature process maintenance of roofs and gutters.

Electric heating cable helps maintain the temperature of pipes and vessels. Piping is the base of any construction site, including buildings and roads. Growing construction industry coupled with growing urbanization is boosting demand for electric heating cables, so as to increase the temperature of these pipes.

Request Sample Copy of the Business Report :https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/172607

These cables are widely used in homes, especially for floor heating, heat loss replacement, and snow melting. Cables are available in two types, namely self-regulating and constant wattage cables.

Self-regulating heat cables comprise a core that turns more conductive during cold ambient conditions. Thus, when exposed to cold conditions, the heating cable’s wattage per lineal foot is increased, so as to combat the cold. This type of cable is thus used in freeze protection of exposed pipes in the winter. The cable decrease its power output in warmer conditions, as higher temperatures make the core less conducive. The demand for this type of electric heating cable is high in snow-clad regions, thus boosting growth of the market.

Get discount on this report :https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/discount/172607

Constant wattage cables provide a constant heat output and is widely preferred by homeowners to ensure that environmental conditions do not affect their heating output. Increasing population is expected to increase the house ownership, in turn, boosting growth of the electric heating cables market.

WarmlyYours—a company specializing in radiant heating— sells self-regulating and constant wattage cables for indoor and outdoor applications. The developed TempZone, Environ II, and in-slab floor heating systems as constant wattage cables. Its self-regulating cables range includes 120V and 240V versions with 5 watts per lineal ft. when dry/warm, and 10-12 watts per lineal ft. when wet/cold.

In April 2018, Thermwell Products Co., Inc. (Frost King)—home insulation company—and Armacell announced a strategic partnership to manufacture and market polyethylene and elastomeric pipe insulation and other consumer products for the retail sector.

In January 2018, Technitrace—a manufacturer of heating cables—launched its very first new generation of electronic temperature controller and incorporated a newly developed micro-controller with a inrush current absorber concerning the start-up of the self-regulating heating cables.

**If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About WMR :

Worldwide Market Reports is your one-stop repository of detailed and in-depth market research reports compiled by an extensive list of publishers from across the globe. We offer reports across virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. The in-depth market analysis by some of the most vastly experienced analysts provide our diverse range of clients from across all industries with vital decision making insights to plan and align their market strategies in line with current market trends. Worldwide Market Research’s well-researched inputs that encompass domains ranging from IT to healthcare enable our prized clients to capitalize upon key growth opportunities and shield against credible threats prevalent in the market in the current scenario and those expected in the near future.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

1001 4th Ave,

U.S

Tel: +1 415 871 0703

Email: sales@worldwidemarketreports.com

WEBSITE : https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/