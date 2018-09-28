Automotive cyber security Market to Discern Magnified Growth During by 2024

Automotive cyber security may be referred to a technology or system that protects or prevents systems of vehicles susceptible to cyber-attacks. With more and more vehicles being connected to the internet, leading vehicle manufacturers across the globe are working closely with software companies, and the internet service providers for providing better cyber security systems in their vehicles.

Strategic Partnership between VisualThreat and TUV Rheinland

Various innovative technologies associated with automotive cyber security are being developed worldwide. Recently, VisualThreat and TUV Rheinland made an announcement of a strategic partnership, for helping the automotive industry in testing, detecting and remediating the rise in cyber security threats that target the next-generation vehicles.

Testing facilities and experience of TUV Rheinland, and the cyber security technology of VisualThreat will together offer the automotive industry & component manufacturers with advanced testing services for securing their automotive products from cyber-attacks. The partnership will also help the automotive products & components in meeting the industry standards associated with secure performance.

Automotive Cyber Security market is segmented on the basis of types of cyber security solution such as Software-based, Hardware-based, and Network & Cloud. The global automotive cyber security market is also segmented on the basis of vehicle type such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles

A New Automotive Cyber Security Facility by NCC Group

NCC Group, the global cyber security & risk mitigation expert, has recently opened its first ever dedicated automotive cyber security research, training and assessment facility. This facility is a part of NCC Group’s ongoing commitment toward raising security standards in the automotive sector. This new facility, located at Greater Manchester, offer the specialist automotive team of NCC Group to complete practical security assessments, perform training, and carry out the cutting-edge research on client vehicles.

According to Andy Davis, Director of Transport Assurance Practice at NCC Group, it is imperative to address the issue of cyber resilience for detecting and preventing the evolving threats. He also added that their new automotive cyber security facility will help in staying ahead of the curve, while identifying the automotive vulnerabilities and helping to mitigate them.

The Argus Connectivity Protection for Preventing Cyber-attacks on Vehicles

With an automotive cyber security research of over 50,000 hours, Argus, a leading automotive cyber security company, has unveiled significant number of vulnerabilities in cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections inherent in the vehicle components, software updates, and third-party dongles. Bluetooth zero day vulnerabilities leave vehicles at huge risk of remote cyber-attacks. These vulnerabilities, collectively named as BlueBorne, could be potentially utilised for performing ransomware attacks on vehicles, and even for completely controlling them.

With its extensive knowledge on automotive cyber security, Argus has designed & developed a platform, called Argus Connectivity Protection, for protecting vehicles from cyber-attacks, irrespective of the way they penetrate into vehicles. This also includes protection from vulnerabilities such as BlueBorne buffer overflow. Argus Connectivity Protection involves multiple security modules for reinforcing the target system, detecting intrusions, and preventing malicious threats against vehicle infotainment & telematics units.

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market will Gain Significant Traction during 2016 to 2024

A latest research report developed by Research Report Insights delivers an in-depth analysis & forecast on the global automotive cyber security market for the assessment period, 2016 to 2024. According to RRI’s report, the global market for automotive cyber security will gain significant traction owing to increasing adoption of telematics in the automotive industry, coupled with surging number of connected & autonomous vehicles.

Leading automobile manufacturers are focusing more on R&D and new product development for gaining a firm foothold in the global automotive cyber security market. Expansion of their product portfolio will remain a key strategy adopted by the market players for meeting the robust demand for cyber security systems in vehicles.

Key Players:

Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Arilou Technologies, Harman International, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ESCRYPT Embedded Systems, Secunet AG, and others

