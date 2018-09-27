Ureteroscopes Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025

Ureteroscope is a medical device, which is thin tube like device with illuminating light and lens to capture images of complex urinary tract organs for the presence of calculi or tumors. It is passed through the urethra to the bladder and then into the ureter for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney stones. The device helps to understand the position of the kidney stone and also in treatment of kidney stone removal It is a minimally invasive procedure to remove the kidney stone and has shown higher accuracy and least rate of complications when compare to traditional methods of kidney stone removal such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) etc. Kidney stone can either be removed by using basket attached the ureteroscope or it can be broken down into fragments which are excreted through urine outside the body.

Increasing incidence of kidney stones diseases and rising prevalence of urologic cancers globally owing to the changing dietary habits and climatic conditions are anticipated to boost the growth of the global ureteroscopes market during forecast period. Moreover, growing research and development activities in flexible video-ureteroscopes, invention of disposable ureteroscopes devices, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced ureteroscopes are also propelling the growth of the global ureteroscopes market. However, high cost of digital and reusable ureteroscopes devices is the factors restraining the growth of the global ureteroscopes market during 2017-2025

The global ureteroscopes market is segmented based on the product type, applications, end-user, and regions. In terms of product type, the global ureteroscopes market can be segmented into flexible ureteroscopes, semi-rigid ureteroscopes, and rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is projected to hold highest share in the global ureteroscopes market owing to evolution of imaging technology in the form of fiberoptic and digital ureteroscopes, and high success rate of the stone removal procedure using flexible ureteroscopes devices. The flexible ureteroscope segment is further classified into fiberoptic flexible ureteroscopes and digital ureteroscopes based on the type of imaging technology. The digital ureteroscopes segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to higher success rate and ease in usage of digital ureteroscopes compared to traditional ureteroscopes. In terms of applications, the global ureteroscopes market is segmented into therapeutic applications and diagnostic applications. The therapeutic applications segment is further classified into urolithiasis, kidney stone, urinary stinctures and other urological procedures. Therapeutic applications segment is expected to dominate the global ureteroscopes market during forecast period owing to increasing number of kidney stone procedures and rising prevalence of urolithiasis globally.

In terms of end-user, the global ureteroscopes market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic imaging centers. The hospitals segment dominated the global ureteroscopes market in 2016, due to rising patient preference for minimally invasive interventional procedures in hospitals and favorable reimbursement assessment in hospitals. Rapid evolution of digital ureteroscope has resulted in rising adoptions of ureteroscopes application from therapeutic to diagnostic purposes, and is thus likely to boost the growth of diagnostic imaging centers segment in the global ureteroscopes market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global ureteroscopes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest market share, in terms of revenue, in 2016, due to high prevalence of urolithiasis, high adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries, launch of new products by key players and high class healthcare infrastructure. Europe is the second largest market for the ureteroscopes owing to rapidly growing aging population demanding advanced medical devices, increasing number of kidney stone treatment procedures, favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of key players with strong distribution channels in the Germany and other parts of Western Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most attractive market for ureteroscopes registering relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. Growing prevalence of kidney stones by changing dietary habits, less consumption of water and increasing healthcare awareness are the factors expected to boost the demand for ureteroscopes in Asia Pacific region.

Major payers operating in the global ureteroscopes market includes Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Richard Wolf, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, PENTAX Medical, Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc., AED.MD, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, OPCOM Inc.,

Prosurg, Inc., SOPRO-COMEG GmbH and others. The emerging players in the global ureteroscopes market includes Maxerendoscopy, LocaMed Limited, EMOS Technology GmbH, ROCAMED, Vimex Sp. z o.o. and others.

