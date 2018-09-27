SHUKR Abayas Remain a Wardrobe Essential Among Muslim Women

With SHUKR becoming a household name and a fashion essential, it’s no wonder that SHUKR abayas continue to be a bestseller.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of SHUKR Clothing. Registered in the US and the UK with current headquarters in Jordan, the company sells modest clothing; including long dresses and skirts, hijabs, loose tops for men and women, and popular Islamic hats.

The favorite of the collection is, without a doubt, SHUKR’s range of abayas. Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear.

“It’s important for Muslims in the west to feel comfortable in what they wear, and it is our goal to help them to do so,” says Sillwood. “Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception.”

Traditional pieces, such as long, loose-fitting dresses, are also available, and are providing to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility and modesty. This sentiment is proven by the recent introduction of a new abaya line, unlike anything SHUKR has done before, proving that beauty and modesty can go hand in hand. The abaya gowns join the roster of other modest and stylish pieces SHUKR designs with western lifestyles in mind

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrClothing.com

