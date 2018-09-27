POS Terminal Market: Need for Secure, User-Friendly, and Convenient Payments Option Boosting Bolstering Demand

The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market features a fairly fragmented landscape with an elevated level of competition among players of all types, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Over the years, the competition is likely to intensify accentuated by the entry of software vendors and aspiring players. They are focusing on launching advanced technologies that increase the functionalities of the POS terminals, to gain a competitive edge over others in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players in the market are NCR Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco Systems Inc., MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, and Ingenico S.A. A number of players are focused on offering services for technologically-driven consumers in various application industries, which help them enhance the value of business operations.

The global POS terminal market was worth US$54.68 bn in 2016 and in 2016 and is estimated to rise at an impressive CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The major product types are fixed type and wireless and mobile type POS terminals. Of these, the fixed terminal type holds the sway and accounted for a lion’s share in the overall market in 2016. The dominance is attributed to their extensive uptake among in various parts of the world in recent years. However, in the coming years, wireless and mobile POS terminals is projected to emerge at an attractive pace. The growth will be driven by their cost-effectiveness, intuitive human interface, and affordability among small and medium-sized businesses.