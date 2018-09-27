Photomask Market Report 2018 – Photronics, Inc., Lasertec Corporation, LG INNOTEK, Applied Materials

Global Photomask Market is estimated to reach $3,841.9 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2017 to 2025. Photomask is a metal covered glass substrate with transparent openings. The metal works as an absorption layer for light at different wavelengths. It is tool used for productions of components including electronic devices (semiconductors), displays, PCB, and MEMS. It is a master copy for the patterning. Photomasks are used for prototyping in all kind of fields of research and for high end production of semiconductor devices and electronic components. Photomask based UV lithography is still the workhorse for micro-fabrication. The process of developing photomask has become more complex as a new generation of ICs have nearby 25-60 layers. ICs are being used on a big scale in electronic devices such as smartphones and other consumer devices.

Increasing demand of semiconductor and IC manufacturing and development of chips with high circuit densities are the factors driving the growth of the photomask market. However, thermal expansion effects on photomask may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, innovation in processor technology by companies might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global photomask market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, trade and geography. The type market is segmented by reticles and masters. Moreover, trade segment consists of captive and merchant. Further, the market is segmented by technology e-beam, emulsion and laser.

Based on geography, global photomask market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include KLA-Tencor Corporation, Photronics, Inc., Lasertec Corporation, LG INNOTEK, Applied Materials, Inc., NIPPON FILCON CO., LTD., TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., HOYA Corporation, SK-Electronics Co., Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Photomask Market

Type Segments

Reticles

Masters

Trade Segments

Captive

Merchant

Technology Segments

E-Beam

Emulsion

Laser

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

