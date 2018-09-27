Mass Flow Controller Market Report 2018 – Sensirion AG, Hastings Instruments, Alicat Scientific, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Global Mass Flow Controller Market is estimated to reach $1,587.4 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025.Mass flow controller (MFC) is equipment used to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. Flow rates can be categorized into mass flow and volumetric flow. Flow controllers are used in a wide range in industries as indispensable device when accurate control of flow rates is required.
These instruments are used for a variety of applications in machinery, laboratory, industrial & hazardous areas. Huge investments in the water and wastewater treatment industry and swelling usage of mass flow controller in the continuous level measurement for wastewater boost the stations and coagulant feed tanks, which may rise the demand of the market.
The growth of the global mass flow controller market is mainly driven by factors such as constant demand for mass flow controllers in semiconductor industry for numerous applications and increasing demand in fuel cells for renewable energy applications. However, calibration of mass flow controller is media-dependent is the restrain that may hinder the market growth. Moreover, rising growth in pharmaceutical & medical equipment, and increasing demand for ultra-low flow rate mass flow controllers for various medical & industrial applications are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
The global mass flow controller market is segmented on the basis of product, material, flow rate, application, and geography.The product segment is classified into thermal mass flow meter, differential pressure flow meter, and Coriolis mass flow meter. Material segment is bifurcated on the basis of exotic alloys, differential pressure flow meter stainless steel and other products. By flow rate, the segment is given as high flow rate, medium flow rate and low flow rate. The application segment is further categorized into chemicals, metals & mining, water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, pulp and paper processing, nuclear power facility and other applications.
Based on geography, the global mass flow controller market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The prominent players operating in the market include HORIBA, Ltd., MKS Instruments, Bronkhorst, Sierra Instruments, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Sensirion AG, Hastings Instruments, Alicat Scientific, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, TOKYO KEISO CO., LTD, among others.
