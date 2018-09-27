Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar to inaugurate

Akhil Datar Kul Sammelan 2018 in Pune on 30th September

PUNE, 21 September 2018: Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil Trading, Dubai (UAE) will be in Pune on Sunday, 30th September 2018, to inaugurate the Akhil Datar Kul Sammelan 2018 at 10.30 am, being held at Pratidnya Hall, Karvenagar. Noted anchor and co-ordinator of the event Mrs. Meenal Datar will interview Dr. Datar on his inspiring success story.

Akhil Datar Kul Sammelan 2018 is a get-together of persons bearing the surname Datar and also people who were originally Datars, but after a period of time adopted sub names like Agharkar, Agarkar, Phadnis, Vartak, Sabnis, Daftardar and Chaukar.

Elaborating the idea behind this initiative, Mr. Mukund Kulkarni, President pf the Sammelan said, “The first Datar Kul Vruttant (Database of all Datars) was published in 1974 and never updated in the following 44 years. Also, a melange of Datars was not held on a large scale until now. Hence with a view to update the database, to acquaint the next generations of Datars through an interaction and to honour the eminent Datars, we have initiated this reunion.

The first Akhil Datar Kul Sammelan 2018 will commence in Pune and will be carried forward to other cities periodically. Around 400 Datars from Pune, Maharashtra and outside the state are expected to attend the forthcoming event. Eminent Datars including Padmashree D. K. Datar (Veteran Violinist), Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar (Businessman), Dr. Nikhil Datar (International renowned Gynaecologist), Anil Datar (Weapon Design Expert and former Director General, Armaments), Maharashtra Bhushan Arun Datar, Dr. Mukund Datar (Geeta Dharma Prasarak), Pramila Datar (noted Singer) will be felicitated on the occasion. A website providing the information of Datars will also be launched in the program.”

“I feel privileged to be a part of this prestigious gathering. I am honoured to be a Datar amidst so many eminent personalities”, smiles Dhananjay Datar.

About Dr. Dhananjay Datar :

The success story of Dr. Dhananjay Datar is highly inspirational to every business passionate mind. His childhood passed in poverty which taught him self-reliance, frugality and hard work. Although without any entrepreneurial or sound financial background, he dreamt of owning a business since a very young age. He sold phenyl and instant mixes door-to-door in Mumbai’s suburbs and learned the art of selling. He started his business career as an intern in a small grocery shop started by his father in Dubai. He used to sweep, clean and carry heavy bags initially and gradually learned the management of the shop under the wise tutelage of his father. With honesty, hard work and determination, he created an empire – the world-famous business group Al Adil, out of his tiny shop.

Today his group encompass a chain of 40 spacious super stores spread across Gulf Countries, 2 modern spice factories, 2 flour mills and an import-export company. The rulers of UAE felicitated Dhananjay with a prestigious award and the title Masala King, for his invaluable contribution to the business sector. His name was honourably included in Forbes Middle East magazine’s list of Top 100 Indian Businessmen in Arab World. Dr. Datar has been conferred with a number of prestigious national and international awards till now.

Al Adil Trading group under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Dhananjay Datar has performed a key role in bringing more than 9000 Indian products to UAE. The group also produces more than 700 products within categories like readymade flours, spices, pickles, jams, Namkeen and instants, under its own brand ‘Peacock’. His group’s Indian arm, Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. is successfully operating from Mumbai. Al Adil Group is in active expansion mode and increasing its outlets in other gulf countries. It has established special trade routes in USA, Canada, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy, Eretria, Kuwait, Oman and UAE.