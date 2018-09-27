Institutional Pharmacies Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends 2024

Pharmacies, or pharmaceutical shop is a kind of shop which is engaged in the selling and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare related products (drugs, devices and others) and services (dosing training, medical advice, information about side effects and precautions) to the patients and customers. Pharmacy shop is an inseparable aspect of pharmaceutical sciences field and is one of the most growing field in the healthcare industry.

Pharmacies are broadly classified on the basis of sales nature and end customers, namely, retail pharmacy and institutional (consultant) pharmacy. Retail pharmacies comprises traditional, independent pharmaceutical shops, which are engaged in satisfying the customer needs and interaction with routine customers, whereas, institutional pharmacies offer more emphasis on provision of long-term care facilities, products and services, and on maintenance of patient data and medication history and records.

Although, the institutional pharmacies were not directly involved in patient interaction, due to rising geriatric population and changes in the pharmacy practices, institutional pharmacies have started consulting and guiding the patients directly. Sometimes, institutional pharmacies are considered similar to hospital pharmacies, but former is different on the basis of principles of operating the business and end users.

The market of institutional pharmacies is expected to grow steadily in upcoming period, owing to various market drivers, such as, benefits of bulk purchase, increased need of institutional pharmacies, rise in geriatric population where patient data monitoring has became essential. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic disease propelling the needs of long-term care, large employment opportunities and rising awareness amongst the pharmaceutical graduates and hospitals regarding the benefits of institutional pharmacies against the traditional pharmacies. Rising geriatric population and chronic disease prevalence are some of the most important drivers of this market.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by the 2050, the aged population in the U.S. would exceed 89 million, twice of the 2013. Institutional pharmacies play an important role in maintaining the clinical database and guiding the geriatric patients regarding medications and its associated issues.

Further, increased prevalence of chronic disease is another growth propeller of the institutional pharmacies. According to International Diabetes Federation, 382 million people across the globe are suffering from diabetes, by 2013, and this number is expected to grow to 592 million by the end of 2035.

The institutional pharmacies play a vital role in the maintenance of patient medication database related to such chronic diseases and helps in the estimation of further treatments. On the other hand, lack of awareness, high initial costs and stringent government regulations are the major hurdles, expected to impose a threat to the market growth. In addition to this, shrinking medical reimbursement and increasing consolidation of the industry are additional threats to the market growth. The major opportunities include government programmes and campaigns for the promotion of this concept in the world, regulation of laws and rules related to institutional pharmacies would enhance the institutional pharmacies across the globe.

Major players operating in this market include OmniCare, PharMerica, BGS Pharmacy Partners, Golden Horizons, NuScriptRx, Uvanta, Chem Rx Corporation and others. Due to extensive trend of consolidation of the industry, many major players are employing the strategies of acquisitions and partnerships to expand their product portfolio and geographic presence. For instance, Chem Rx Corporation formed partnership with PharMerica to expand the business in New Jersey and New York, U.S. Similarly, BGS Pharmacy Partners acquired Spectrum Pharmacy Services, LLC, to expand the business in Las Vegas, U.S.

