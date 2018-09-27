Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market to reach $52,011.5 Million by 2022

The Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market is expected to reach $52,011.5 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The Asia Pacific market dominated the global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 thereby achieving a market value of $ 21,168.7 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The High Brightness LED market dominated the global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 thereby achieving a market value of $ 30,182.4 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market dominated the global High Brightness Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The Organic LED (OLED) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The General lighting market dominated the North America Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to reach a market size of $1,663.5 Million by 2022.

High brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs) are widely used in automotive, signals and signage’s in the North American region. Major mobile companies such as Apple Incorporation have incorporated Organic LEDs (O-LED) in their mobile phones, which would contribute to the growth of the LED market. With wide spread adoption in North America, the emerging economies also have started using LEDs in various applications, which would further add to the market growth, offering tremendous opportunities for the LED market players to enter into the LED market.

The global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) market is segmented into technology, application and geography. The technology segment is further divided into technologies used in manufacturing final products such as Basic LED, High Brightness LED (HB-LED), Organic LED (O-LED) and Polymer LED. The application segment is divided into automotive, backlighting, general lightning, mobiles, signal and signage.

Key Players profiled in the report includes Cree Incorportaion, Samsung Electronics, Nichia Corporation, LG Innotek, Philips, Toyoda-Gosei, Osram Light and Seoul Semiconductors.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-light-emitting-diode-led-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on technology, application and geography.

Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market, By Technology

Basic LED Market

High Brightness LED Market

Organic LED (OLED) Market

Ultraviolet LED (UV-LED) Market

Polymer LED Market

Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market, By Application

Global Automotive LED

Global General Lighting Led Market

Global Backlighting Led Market

Global Mobile LED Market

Global Signals And Signage Led Market

Global Other LED Application Market

Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market, BY Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Related Reports:

North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market

Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market

Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market

LAMEA Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market