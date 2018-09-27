Digital Transaction Management Market 2018- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2023

Abstract

In 2017, the global digital transaction market value stood at over USD 1,400 Mn and the figure is likely to grow to USD 5,552.91 Mn by the end of 2023, reflecting a double-digit CAGR during the review period (2017-2023). Digital Transaction Management System Market significantly improves the efficiency and pace of work processes and make them more convenient. Increased internet penetration and growing popularity of digital payment modes, especially in fast-developing counties with high population density is a major factor supporting the growth of the market. At the same time, rapid adoption of cloud-based services and introduction of more stringent IT security frameworks is also reflecting favorably on the prospects of digital transaction management. The baking sector continues to incline towards cloud services, which is likely create opportunities for market player is forthcoming years. However, the impending threat cyber-attack and digital fraudulence are some of formidable challenges for the market.

Report Overview

This MRFR study examines the global market landscape of digital transaction management and offers a viewpoint on the growth opportunities of the market over the next five years, until 2023. It also assesses the opportunities and threats that market players are likely to come across during the review period. The study also covers an analysis of all the important parameters pertinent to digital transaction management market. A discussion on all the major digital transaction management solutions (e-signature, authentication, document archival and workflow automation) has been presented in the research document. The scope of discussion also covers digital transaction management components such as hardware, software and services. A revenue analysis has been made on the basis of primary end-users of digital transaction management systems, which include commercial, BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare and government.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1103

Report Coverage

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Global Key Player Market

Market Research Future includes following key players for digital transaction management market research study: DocuSign Inc. (U.S.), Insight Enterprise Inc. (U.S.), Namirial Spa (Italy), ThinkSmart (U.S.), Assuresign (U.S.), EuroNoVate (Switzerland), ZorroSign (U.S.), eSignLive (U.S.), eOriginal (U.S.).

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) deploys its proven and fail-safe research frameworks for providing extensive analysis of relevant industries, drawing insights into the competitive landscape of markets. Our data analysts conduct market research using two fundamental methods-primary research and secondary research. The primary data is collected by conducting first hand interviews with operational and management level executives across the value chain. The secondary research ensures the authenticity and accuracy of data curated through primary research by referring to white paper references, research publications, and, SEC filings among others. Our top-down and bottom-up approaches assure the deliverance of objectivity and high-quality of the derived market data. The utilization of sophisticated analytic tools fosters intelligent assessment of the key market dynamics to provide our clients with holistic perspective on the opportunities and restraints of the market.

Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Million

Base Year- 2016

Forecast Period- From 2017 to 2023

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for digital transaction management

By Solution

E-Signature

Authentication

Document Archival

Workflow Automation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-user

Commercial

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Taiwan



Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-transaction-management-market-1103

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Cloud Service Providers

Security Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Cloud Storage Providers

Infrastructure Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com