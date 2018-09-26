UV Curable Resins Market Report 2018 – Allnex Group, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE

Global UV Curable Resins Market is estimated to reach $9,311 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2024. UV curable resins are the materials which are polymerized and cured in a very short time by the energy emitted from the ultraviolet irradiation devices. These resins are specially used as industrial materials for bonding, sealing, and coating. UV curable resins are derived from many renewable raw materials. LEO (low extractable and odor) resins are precisely formulated for usage in low migration, low odor inks & coatings applied in the food and pharmaceutical packaging. With advancements in technology, different types of UV curable resins are now offered in the market with various advantages such as reducing wastes, low temperature treatment, saving energy, and high productivity.

High performance of UV curable resins, environmental alertness and strict rules, increasing adoption in the electronic and industrial coating segment, and increasing demand for green coatings are the factors driving the growth of UV curable resins market. Though, requirement of thermally dry delicate substrates, and huge setting-up cost may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, rising growth predictions in digital printing, 3d printing, packaging, printed circuits, and barrier films applications would provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global UV curable resins market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, and geography. By application, the segment comprises coatings, inks, adhesives, and other applications. While, end-use is further segmented into industrial coatings, graphic arts, electronics, and other end-uses.

Based on geography, global UV curable resins market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Allnex Group, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., IGM Resins B.V., Eternal Materials Co., Ltd., SolTech Ltd., and Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of UV Curable Resins Market with respect to major segments such as application, and end-user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of UV Curable Resins Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the UV Curable Resins Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global UV Curable ResinsMarket

Application Segments

Coatings

Inks

Adhesives

Other Applications

End-Use Segments

Industrial Coatings

Graphic Arts

Electronics

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

