Soy-Based Chemicals Market Report 2018 – BioBased Technologies LLC,Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market is estimated to reach $22.8 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2024.Soy based chemicals are substitutes to conventional chemicals those derived from crude oil or petroleum. Soy oil holds immense ability in the derivation of chemicals such as waxes, polyols, and isoflavones. The application of soy based chemicals has become very noteworthy owing to increasing pollution level. The soy based chemicals market is a module of bio-fuels setup, and this market is projected to show aninstant growth throughout the forecast period.

The major factor to drive the global soy based chemicals market is rising awareness about the benefits of bio-based products along with strict environmental regulations. Also, growing demand for bio-degradable plastics derived from soy based chemicals have supported the market growth. While, shortage of raw material required is the major hindrance for the growth of the market. Furthermore, ongoing R&D for better product quality, and rising demand for extensive usage of soy based chemicals in food & beverage industry is expected to pose numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global soy based chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The segmentation by type includes soy-oil, polyols, fatty acids, soy-wax, isoflavones, methyl soyate, and other types. Whereas by application, the segmentation is comprised of food & beverages, plastic and polymers, biodiesel, pulp& paper, cosmetics, and other applications.

Based on geography, global soy based chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea,and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major companies operating in the global soy based chemicals market include The Dow Chemical Company, Soy Technologies LLC, BioBased Technologies LLC,Archer Daniels Midland Company, VertecBioSolvents Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., Cara Plastics Inc., Soyaworld Inc., Cargill Inc., and Bunge Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market

Type Segments

Soy-Oil

Polyols

Fatty Acids

Soy-Wax

Isoflavones

Methyl Soyate

Other Types

Application Segments

Food and Beverage

Plastic and Polymers

Biodiesel

Paper and Pulp

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

