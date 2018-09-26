Methylene Chloride Market Report 2018 – AkzoNobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd

Global Methylene Chloride Market is estimated to reach $1,078 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2024. Methylene chloride, also known as dichloromethane and methylene dichloride, is a colorless liquid majorly used as industrial solvent. It is used in a variety of industries and applications including adhesives, metal cleaning, painting and coating products, and many others. Moreover, methylene chloride is also used to extract chemicals from plants for manufacturing of medicines such as antibiotics, steroids, and vitamins. It is also used to clean medical equipment, as it does not cause any corrosion or damage to heat-sensitive parts. Developing economies such as Malaysia and South Korea are witnessing increasing demand owing to growth on consumption of adhesives, and developing textile and packaging sectors.

The global methylene chloride market is driven by factors such as rising demand from paints and coatings industry, increasing development of new applications across various verticals, growing adoption in personal care and cosmetics industries, and increasing investments in R&D on developing new process. However, risks associated with methylene chloride could cause a major hindrance for the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications, and market expansion would provide growth opportunities in coming years.

The key bifurcations of global methylene chloride market include application, and geography. Application is categorized as metal cleaning, paints & varnishes, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical & foam manufacturing and others.

Based on geography, the global methylene chloride market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, Spain, Netherland, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in this segment include Solvay S.A., AkzoNobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., PPG Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., 3M, and Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., among others.

