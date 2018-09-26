Global Orphan Drugs Market is estimated to reach at USD 193.59 billion by 2023

According to the report “Global Orphan Drugs Market,” published by Market Data Forecast, the global Market was worth USD 132.61 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.86%, to reach USD 193.59 billion by 2023.

“Orphan drugs” are medicinal products intended for diagnosis, prevention or treatment of life-threatening or very serious diseases or disorders that are rare. A disease or disorder is defined as rare in Europe when it affects less than 1 in 2,000 citizens.

These drugs are called “orphan” because under normal market conditions the pharmaceutical industry has little interest in developing and marketing products intended for only a small number of patients.

For drug companies, the extremely high cost of bringing a medicinal product to market would not be recovered by the expected sales of the product.

As a result the potential market for new drug treatment is also small and the drug companies industry would actually incur a financial loss.

Therefore governments and rare disease patient organisations such as EURORDIS advocate for economic incentives to encourage drug companies to develop and market medicines for rare disease treatment.

Global Orphan Drugs Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of the Global Orphan Drugs Market is mainly driven by factors such as extended market exclusivity, rise in cognizance for prompt diagnosis, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. Moreover, government enticements in the form of endowments, tax credits, and fees waivers are the other major factors boosting the growth of the market. However, factors such as costly procedures & high initial investment, regulatory obstacles and clinical studies hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.

Global Orphan Drugs market: Segmentation

Type

Biological

Non Biological

Therapeutic

Haematology

Neurology

Oncology

Others

Global Orphan Drugs market: Overview

Diseases that have low prevalence rates are no less important than ones that have a higher incidence. Pharmaceutical agents developed for treating such rare or low-prevalence diseases are referred to as orphan drugs. Countries often laws determining the treatment and approach to orphan diseases, and there are criteria that establish whether or not a disease can be classified such in the first place. In Japan, for instance, a disease that affects less than 50,000 persons is an orphan disease. In the United States, this number is 200,000.

Orphan drugs are often also referred to as ‘niche busters’ because they provide an ideal avenue for companies to offset the lapsing patents and shrinking pipelines of blockbuster drugs. In such a scenario, orphan drugs bring forth a new business model that could help create new revenue streams.

The total number of diseases categorized as orphan stands at about 7,000 currently, with nearly 250 new diseases being appended to this list annually. The orphan drugs market has been stimulated to a great extent by pertinent laws introduced in the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. A few countries in the European Union also have specific laws governing the

orphan diseases market.

A highly conducive atmosphere currently prevails for the growth of the orphan drugs market. These include: Grants and R&D benefits, FDA fee waivers, and rapid clinical trial timelines, favorable reimbursement options, premium pricing, and prolonged exclusivity. Enticed by these initiatives, more companies are moving into the orphan drugs market space.

Currently, the market for orphan drugs constitutes only about 6% of the entire pharmaceutical market. The aforementioned factors will help this market achieve double-digit CAGR through the forecast period of the report. Yet, growth in the market will be curtailed to some extent by challenges such as finding the desired number of patients for clinical trials.

Global Orphan Drugs market: Region-wise Outlook

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. U.S accounted for the largest share in the global Orphan Drugs market in 2015, as it spends nearly 20% of its GDP on health. The global market outlook is projected to be positive as more and more governments are adopting policies to encourage this sector, especially in the developing countries.

Key Questions Answered

What is the current and future Orphan Drugs market outlook worldwide? What trends are affecting the Global market?

What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Orphan Drugs space globally?

What are the key, high growth markets that Orphan Drugs manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

What are the unmet needs with the Orphan Drugs currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

What is physician perception and market outlook of Orphan Drugs?

What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Orphan Drugs?

Global Orphan Drugs market: Key Players

Presently, the market for orphan drugs represents only about 6% of the complete pharmaceutical market. An extremely conducive environment currently prevails for the growth of the orphan drugs market, thereby encouraging the entry of more companies into the market. The major companies dominating the global Orphan Drugs market are Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Alexion, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Vertex, Celgene, and Merck.

