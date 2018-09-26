Fruit Powders Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth,2016-2026

Rising health-conscious consumers that are inclined towards healthier lifestyle have been shifting preferences from the artificial ingredients to completely natural products. This in turn creates growth avenues for fruit powders market. Key players and manufacturers in fruit powders market are planning to develop innovative fruit powders in order to cater to the rising needs of nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and food and beverage applications. Availability of the customized fruit powders is a significant trend that is likely to gain traction in fruit powders market in the forthcoming years. Strawberry and apple fruit powders are observing notable popularity in the cosmetic industry. Super fruit powders is anticipated as the vital factor driving growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Fusion of the fruit powders is anticipated to be an emerging trend in fruit powders market. Growing consumption of the packaged food and beverage together with rising health awareness is anticipated to drive the fruit powders market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of fruit powders across manufacturing of the packaged food and beverage will further drive the growth of fruit powders market. Functional beverage and ready-to-drink sectors are proving significant opportunities for growth of fruit powders market. However, adverse weather conditions and natural disasters are likely to significantly hamper the growth of fruit powders market.

Fruit powders are made by freeze drying and vacuum processing method. Fruit powders are available at organic markets and health food stores. Fruits contain more water, hence it is concentrated to remove excess water, demineralized which is then spray-dried to get free flowing powder. Fruit powders can be used as an ingredient for cooking or as flavoring agent. Fruit powders have long shelf life at ambient temperature due to low water activity along with low logistic expenditure due to low weight and volume. Fruit powders are made from either spray drying or freeze drying process. Fruit powders comprise sun-dried or freeze-dried that is ground into powder, devoid of supplementary additives that contains around similar calories as raw fruit. Fruit powders contains no artificial colors or preservatives in it coupled with low-fat and low sodium amount present in Fruit powders. Fruit powders are mostly used in supplements, beverages and vitamin enhanced formulas. Fruit powders are convenient to incorporate in pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, capsules or softgels.

Global Fruit Powders: Market Segmentation The global fruit powders market is segmented on the basis of fruit type, application and region. The fruit powders market is segmented on the basis of fruit type such as apple, banana, orange, lemon, pineapple, grapes, pear, specialty fruits such as blueberry and cranberry, and others such as mango, pomegranate, and watermelon.

The fruit powders market is segmented on the basis of application type in which fruit powders is used in applications in food products such as infant formula, beverage premixes, supplemental liquids, desserts, smoothies and instant food products, in beverages such as fruit drinks, energy drinks and carbonated drinks, in pharmaceuticals such as tablets, softgels and capsules, confectionery such as chocolates, and biscuits, bakery products such as cakes, bread and bread products and candy and dairy products such as yogurt, flavored milk, cheese and butter. Hence, the global fruit powders market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Powders Market: Regional Outlook Geographically, the global fruit powders industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global fruit powders market followed by Europe and North America. Increasing usage of fruit powders in meat industry coupled with rising demand for natural colorants, has strengthened the growth of global fruit powders market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Powders Market: Growth Drivers The global fruit powders market driving factors are increasing demand for variety of fruit powders health drinks that contains high amount of vitamins and minerals and antioxidants. The fruit powders market is estimated to have growth potential in developing and developed countries as a result of consumer preference towards health drinks along with variety of fruit flavors in the drinks. Fruit powders are convenient and economical substitute to fresh fruits in various different applications. The use of fruit powders in infant formulas is seen to have robust growth due to consumer preference towards fruit flavored infant formula which also provides essential vitamins and minerals for infants. Along with increasing usage of fruit powders in various industries and economic potential by increased fruit production in the market, the global fruit powders market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Fruit Powders Market: Key Players Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global fruit powders market include La Herbal (India), Farmvilla, Aum Agri Freeze Foods, SVagrofood, NutriBotanica, Kanegrade Limited, Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Kamdhenu Foods, NutraDry, Batory Foods, AARKAY FOOD PRODUCTS LTD and The Green Labs LLC. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global fruit powders market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global fruit powders market till 2026.