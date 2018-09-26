Benzalkonium Chloride Market to Witness High Usage in Disinfectants and Preservatives till 2025

26th September 2018 – The Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market is classified on the basis of type, applications, function, end users and geography. A type of quaternary ammonium cationic surfactant is known as Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC). The growth of microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria can be inhibited by BAC. It has a number of significant characteristics such as non-corrosive, non-toxic, non-tainting, non-staining, etc. which enables it for wide range of manufacturing applications.

Alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride, ADBAC, BAC 50, BAC 80, BC50, BC80, BKC 50, BKC 80 are synonyms for Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC). The factors that propel the growth of the Benzalkonium Chloride Market include rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing demand and wide range of applications.

Access Benzalkonium Chloride Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/benzalkonium-chloride-market

BAC is widely used as a preservative in ophthalmic solutions. In addition, it is also used in first aid & cleaning products due to its disinfectant and antiseptic properties. Moreover, it is used in food processing industries as a sanitizing agent. Furthermore, it is used as a moth repellent in order to safeguard natural fibres from fungi and mould. It is also extensively used as phase transfer catalyst, precipitant, etc. in chemical industry.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as side effects like allergic reactions in case of topical Benzalkonium Chloride. In addition, it is toxic to fish, marginally toxic to mammals and reasonably toxic to birds.

Benzalkonium Chloride Market is classified on the basis of type as Hybrid grade benzalkonium chloride and Pure grade benzalkonium chloride. Based on applications, the global market is segmented as disinfectants, eye drops, emulsifying, pest control, preservative, timber protection, water treatment and others.

Benzalkonium Chloride Market is classified on the basis of function as Biocide, Cationic Surfactants, Phase Transfer Agent and others. Based on end-users, the global market is segmented as chemical industry, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, leather industry, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, polymer & coatings, pulp & paper industry, textile Industry, wood Industry, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk)

Dishman India

Merck Millipore

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hybrid grade benzalkonium chloride

Pure grade benzalkonium chloride

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Disinfectants

Preservative

Others

Request a Sample Copy of Benzalkonium Chloride Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/benzalkonium-chloride-market/request-sample

Benzalkonium Chloride Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com