App Development Is the Future for Businesses

We are living in the age of mobile, and in this fast-changing technological environment, it wouldn’t be odd to say that our lives are tangled deeply in a mesh of mobile and web applications. Mobile technology has quickly evolved from being an everyday task simplifier into a major business utility. Mobile applications, today, have practically become an integral part of most businesses around the globe. We’ll be discussing the several benefits of enterprise apps and how they provide opportunities to app developers and businesses, along with highlighting the importance of adopting enterprise app development and what it has in store for the future.

According to a research by VisionMobile, mobile application development targets the enterprise market for the most part because business apps are useful and have the potential to generate immense revenue. Business experts look upon enterprise mobile app development as being a whole new ball-game, carrying major pay-offs for both developers and businesses in the longer run. Knowing that this is the easiest way to open new revenue channels, developers need to react quickly to the demands of the customer and deliver efficiently.

According to research by Gartner and Forrester, the enterprise mobile app market will soon see an explosion because it holds immense unutilized potential, and developers need to quickly take advantage of what could be a gold rush.

Following are 5 reasons for why enterprise mobile apps will dominate the future of the business world.

1. Business processes are adopting a mobile-first strategy. Gartner believes that over half of all business process require real-time responses, which can be handled through mobile business apps. As a matter of fact, by 2018, the enterprise app market is expected to almost double. Notable examples from the Fortune 500 companies who adopted a mobile-first strategy are Walmart, McDonald’s, General Motors and AT&T.

2. Tablets are the most popular task managers. There’s an annual shipping of approximately 320 million tablets in the market that are increasingly being deployed for carrying out business tasks. According to Gartner, 70% of mobile workers will be using tablets by 2017. Forrester estimates a mammoth 900 million figure for tablets being used in daily business activities by 2017.

3. Mobile apps are being increasingly deployed for business processes. Businesses are quickly deploying mobile applications to allow their employees to stay connected to their clients while they work, at the same time collaborating on tasks with their team members. Applications like SharePoint, Salesforce and Chatter are popular examples of such software being used extensively.

4. The app security market is on the rise and improving. Security is one of the major concerns in enterprise app development, but over time, this domain has seen significant improvements, and thus, the process of securing enterprise mobile has been simplified. The ease of adopting the latest security with real-time support has smoothed the increasing demand for enterprise mobile apps.

5. Mobile Device Management, file sync services and repository solutions are in demand. Enterprises are increasingly requesting these features, as they have become a necessity in the enterprise ecosystem. Developers are being asked more and more to incorporate all of these features in a single feature-pack, which of course multiplies the value and profits earned by app developers.

Companies, in recent years, have sought to ease their customers’ lives by developing several applications.