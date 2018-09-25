Thailand Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Thailand Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 – By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Express Logistics, E- commerce Logistics and Warehousing Services)” provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in the Thailand. The report focuses on overall market size for logistics and warehousing in the Thailand, Thailand freight forwarding market size, market segmentation by Freight movement (road transport, sea transport and air transport), by international freight and domestic freight, by flow corridors (Asia flow corridor, Thailand- Europe flow corridor, Thailand- Asia Flow corridor and Others) by international and domestic companies; By Thailand express delivery, Thailand express delivery market segmentation by International and domestic, by air and ground and by B2B, B2C and C2C Sales; By Thailand E- commerce logistics , Thailand E- commerce logistic market segmentation by channel ( 3PL companies, E-commerce merchants), by speed of delivery (1 day delivery and 2 day delivery), by area of delivery (Intra-city segment and Inter- city segment) and by payment method ( cash on delivery and online payment); Thailand Warehousing Market size, Thailand warehousing market segmentation by Provinces (Samutprakarn province, Chonburi province, Ayyuthaya province and others), by business model (Industrial/retail freight, Container freight, Cold storage segment and Agriculture and other) and by end- users (FMCG sector, automotive sector and electronics sector). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape; government role and regulations, SWOT analysis, growth drivers, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Thailand Logistics and Warehousing Market Size

Logistic operators in Thailand comprises of majorly small scale operators. Majority of the local logistics companies in Thailand constitute trucking fleet operators which pickup products from one location and drop-off to another. Thailand is one of those six countries in Greater Mekong Sub-region which is trying to strengthen its transportation linkages among other member countries, which is expected to improve the cross-border transportation connectivity. Market revenue for logistics and warehousing has been observed of showing positive growth over the years.

Thailand Freight Forwarding Market

Freight forwarding services in Thailand specialize in arranging storage and shipping of merchandise on behalf of its shippers and include full range of services such as tracking inland transportation, preparation of shipping and export documents, booking cargo space, negotiating freight charges, freight consolidation, cargo insurance, and filing of insurance claims. The growth of freight forwarding in Thailand was supported by Expansion of FMCG sector, retail sector, and food and E-commerce industry in the country which has attributed to the extraordinary growth of the freight forwarding industry in the country. In Thailand, road transport has dominated the overall freight forwarding industry which has accounted for maximum revenue share in the overall logistics market during 2017, followed by air, sea, pipeline and railway transport, respectively.

Thailand Express Logistics Market

The express logistics market in Thailand was evaluated to show a positive CAGR in 2017. The industry is known for providing complete end to end solutions for all the logistics needs right from packaging to delivery, sorting, storage, clearance and payment of duties as well. The delivery time for a standard package to be delivered via express logistics usually ranges between 24 to 72 hours. Express mail services are available throughout Thailand, and represented by all major express delivery firms such as DHL Express, Kerry Express and CJ Express. Other postal services include Nikos Logistics, FedEx, UPS and TNT. Kerry Logistics is the largest player offering logistics services to Greater China and the ASEAN region. Express delivery is majorly used by B2B and B2C clients.

Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market

Thailand is the leading country in terms of e-commerce development within Asia-Pacific region and has seen significant boom over the past few years. The industry is at a nascent stage and is expected to enhance further in the coming years. Thailand E-commerce logistics market showed positive growth during 2017. Market is shared by international giants like Alibaba and also regional contenders like Singapore based Shopee Thailand; Korea based Lazada Thailand, 11Street Thailand and others. Besides this, there are numerous other small players operating in the e-commerce marketplace and e-commerce logistics operators for their support. Growing E-commerce activities has led to high frequency of large scale deliveries across provinces, therefore giving growth to logistics services specific for e-commerce activities in Thailand.

Thailand Warehousing Market

The warehousing market of Thailand has grown slowly over the last 5 years exhibiting a single digit CAGR for the 5 year period between 2012 and 2017. Thailand has witnessed significant ecommerce boom over the past five years. The e-commerce boom combined with customer demand for same-day and next-day delivery has obligated e-commerce companies and their logistics associates to streamline their warehousing needs. In Bangkok, e-commerce warehousing hub is located in and around Bang Na-Trat Road from between 15-23 km.

Comparative Landscape in Thailand Logistics and Warehousing Market

The freight forwarding industry in the country is highly fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players in the industry. Rising freight volume over the years through road, sea, air and air has positively impacted on the freight forwarding industry in Thailand.

The express logistics market in Thailand has been observed to be a concentrated space with Thai Post, Kerry Logistics, DHL and CJ Express covering majority of the market in 2017.

The E-commerce logistics market in Thailand was observed to highly concentrated with the presence of major players such as Kerry Logistics, DHL, CJ Express, SK Logistics, Shippop, aCommerce, FedEx, TNT and Others in the year 2017. These logistics companies in Thailand compete on the basis of shipping points, coverage area, delivery boys, prices, payment collection methods and associations with E-commerce merchants.

The Thailand warehousing industry is highly fragmented with the availability of large number of large and medium scaled warehousing companies spread across the country. The market encompasses a mix of unorganized and organized players. The companies in the country are competing with each other on the basis of the size and location of the warehouse.

Key Segments Covered

By Logistics Service Mix

• Freight Forwarding

• Warehousing

• Value Added Services

Freight Forwarding Market:

By Freight Movement

• Pipelines

• Railways

• Road

• Sea

• Air

• Transportation Services and Postal services & communications

By Delivery

• Normal

• Express

By Freight Forwarding

• International

• Domestic

By Flow Corridors

• Asian Countries

• NAFTA Countries

• European Countries and Others

By Companies

• International Companies

• Domestic Companies

Warehousing Market:

By Regions

• Samutprakarn

• Chonburi

• Ayutthaya

• Bangkok

By Business Model:

• Industrial / Retail Freight

• Container Freight

• Cold Storage

• Agriculture and Others

By End Use

• Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

• Automotive

• Electronics

By Type of Ownership

• 3PL

• Owned

Key Target Audience

• Shipping Companies

• Freight Forwarders

• Logistics Association

• Warehousing Companies

• Express and E-Commerce Logistics Companies

• Consulting service providers

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered (Freight Forwarding):

• Damco Thailand

• DHLThailand

• Triple I

• Kerry Logistics Thailand

• NCL Logistics Thailand

• Nippon Express Thailand

• DB Shenker

• WICE Logistics

• SIAM Shipping

• Agility

• Bangkok Freight Forwarders

• Royaltainer

• Axium Shipping

Companies Covered (Warehousing):

• JWD Group

• Ticon Group

• WHA Group

• NCL International

• Triple I Logistics

• Agility Logistics

• DB Schenker

• Yusen Logistics

• Kuehne + Nagel

• Siam Shipping

• Siam Nistrans

• Eagles Thai

• CEVA Logistics

• Menlo Logistics

• JSI Logistics

Companies Covered (Express and E-Commerce)

• Kerry Express

• CJ Logistics Thailand

• Thailand Post

• DHL Express

• FedEx

• Shippop

• aCommerce

• Giztix

• Nikos Logistics

• Lalamove

• Yamato

• Skootar

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Thailand Logistics and Warehousing Market Size

• Thailand Freight Forwarding Market Size

• Thailand Logistics Market Segmentation by Freight movement

• Thailand International Freight

• Thailand Domestic Freight

• Thailand Logistics Market by flow corridors

• Thailand Logistics International Companies

• Thailand Logistics Market Domestic Companies

• Thailand Express Delivery Market

• Thailand E- commerce Logistics Market

• Thailand Warehousing Market Size

• Thailand Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

• Thailand Logistics Market Government Role and Regulations

• Thailand Logistics Market SWOT Analysis

• Thailand Logistics Market Growth Drivers

• Thailand Logistics Market Trends and Developments

• Thailand Logistics Market Future

• Thailand Logistics Market Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/thailand-logistics-warehousing-market/163820-100.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-logistics-warehousing-market-outlook-2023/154992-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/vietnam-logistics-market/144734-100.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/indonesia-logistics-warehousing-market/142316-100.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249