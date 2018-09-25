Dry Eye Syndrome Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Tears provide lubrication, limits the risks of eye infections, washes away the foreign matter, thus, are helpful in keeping the surface of the eyes smooth and clear. Dry eye syndrome is a medical condition in which eyes’ lubrication is hindered by the unavailability of tears. Under normal condition, during excessive production, tears flow into the small drainage ducts of the inner corners of the eyes, followed by draining back into the nose. Sometimes when the production of tears and drainage is not balanced, it can result into dry eye syndrome. Eye redness, sensitivity to light, watery eyes, eye fatigue are some of the common symptoms of the disease. Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others are estimated to be the major drivers for the market growth. According to the World Health Organization in 2016, approximately 422 million adults were globally affected by diabetes in 2014, as compared to 108 million in the 1980’s. Moreover, in 2014, it was estimated that the global prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 8.5%. Additionally, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyle boosts the market. However, factors like stringent FDA drug approvals, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low income countries are restraining the market. The global Dry Eye Syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5588

Top Players in Dry Eye Syndrome Market:

The key players for the global dry eye syndrome are Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Valent Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Johnson and Johnson Vision (U.S.), Acadia Pharmaceutical (U.S.), Allostera Pharma (Canada), I-Med Pharma Inc. (Canada), Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., (Japan), AFT pharmaceuticals (New Zealand), Novaliq GmBh (Germany), Auven therapeutics (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation of Dry Eye Syndrome Market:

The global dry eye syndrome is segmented on the basis of the type, diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel and end user. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome, aqueous dry eye syndrome, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into Schirmer test, eye exam, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into nutritional supplements, serum eye drops, lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs segments, surgery, and others. The lubricant eye drops segment is sub-segmented into oily tear eye drops, ointments, preservative-free drops, and others. The anti-inflammatory drugs segments segment is sub-segmented into tetracyclines, corticosteroids, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into punctal occlusion, intense pulsed light therapy, and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis of Dry Eye Syndrome Market:

The Americas dominates the global dry eye syndrome market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of the major market players like Johnson & Johnson Vision, Auven therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceutical, and others within the region boosts the market growth. Europe stands second in the dry eye syndrome market. This is attributed to the increasing availability of funds for research, a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient and growing geriatric population. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the market. Economies like India, China, Australia and others within the region have huge patient population, rising healthcare expenditure facilitating the market growth. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global dry eye syndrome. Low per capita healthcare expenditure, stringent government policies, especially within the African region restrains the market growth within the region. The Middle East holds a majority of the market due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dry-eye-syndrome-market-5588

some of Major Table of Content for Dry Eye Syndrome Market:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators



TOC Continued….!

Get Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5588

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com