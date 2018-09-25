Digital Marketers India Announced to Visit GITEX 2018

Digital Marketers India is an India based full service digital marketing agency. The company has been catering its customers with expert digital marketing services. Recently, Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India announced that the representatives of the company will visit upcoming trade show: GITEX.

GITEX Technology Week, also popular as GITEX, is one of the biggest trade shows in the world and the largest expo in regions of the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It will be held in Dubai from 14th to 18th Oct, 2018. As per the shared details, the trade show will focus on Future Urbanism. This time GITEX will be bigger and better. It will have 4000 exhibitors and more than 100,000 visitors. The expo will have expert sessions to benefit its attendees. The GITEX Technology Week 2018 will focus on trending technologies and its roles in business and other industries.

As per the made the announcement the representatives of Digital Marketers India will visit this trade show. The agenda of this digital marketing company to visit the expo is to explore possible business opportunities and attain knowledge about the Future Urbanism and trending technologies. The representatives of the company will attend the complete expo from 14th to 18th October, 2018.

“This type of trade shows and exhibitions give perfect opportunity to expand our horizons. We can meet more people and exchange knowledge and business with them. I always like the concept of the trade shows. To take benefit of this culture and to give the benefit of our expertise and experience to others, we will attend such trade shows, conferences and events now onwards. We are excited to share that we are starting with the GITEX”, shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India.

As per the shared details, the company is sending two representatives of the company in this trade show. This arrangement is made to assure that one of them can assure to attend maximum possible keynote sessions. Ashvini Vyas, Director of this digital marketing company shared that “It is really important to attend keynote sessions as it gives abundant knowledge. The knowledge and practical examples shared during such events are really useful. So we want to make sure one of our representatives attends maximum possible expert sessions.”

The company is exploring possible business opportunities to increase their client base for following services:

• SEO Services

• Social Media Marketing

• PPC Marketing

• Content Writing

• Graphics Design

• Web Development

• Landing page development

• Budget digital marketing

• And more

The representatives of the company will also look for possible affiliation opportunities. The director of the company shared more details about this agenda, “All businesses can grow by helping each other grow. Thus, we would like to become channel partners of others and also would be happy to affiliate with others. We provide white label digital marketing services to our customers and we are looking for as such opportunities.”

The representatives of the company are accepting personal meeting invites during 14th – 18th Oct, 2018 in Dubai. To book a personal meeting, please email at sales@digitalmarketersindia.com. To know more about this digital marketing company, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/