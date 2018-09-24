Smart Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2018-2022

Smart Machines Global Market – Overview

The major growth driver of Smart Machines Market includes increasing investment in enterprise market, growing demand for automation, and growing government initiatives among others.

Hence the market for Smart Machines Market is expected to grow at high CAGR (2018-2022).

However, lack of technical expertise is one of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Smart Machines Market.

The global smart machines market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing popularity of next generation IT Infrastructure and high adoption of artificial intelligence among companies, which is propelling the smart machines market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of smart machines is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Key Players:

Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), BAE Systems (U.K.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.(U.S.), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vianet (U.S.), Wipro LTD (India), Realdolmen (Belgium) and General Electric Co. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global smart machines market.

Regional Analysis of Smart Machines Market:

North America is expected to dominate the Global Smart Machines Market with the largest market share due to growing acceptance of manufacturing and service sectors in U.S. region, and therefore accounting for HIGH million and is expected to grow over $HIGH billion by 2022. Smart Machines Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to generate high growth rate of CAGR of 2016 to 2022. The Europe market for Smart Machines Market is expected to grow at HIGH CAGR (2016-2022).

Smart Machines Global Market – Segmentation

The Smart Machines Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises expert system, autonomous robots, digital assistance and embedded systems and others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, logistics, and aerospace & defence Among Others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry News

July 2016- General Electric co. has announced about the partnership with Huawei technologies to grow IOT business in China and to develop smart machines together.

July 18, 2017 – LG electronics has announced about its new development “Smart Thin Q”. The Smart Thin Q hub provides two-way communication between home and gateways for smart sensors and smart appliances.

Jan 25, 2018– Playtex Sport went into partnership with World Champion gymnast Aly Raisman to launch their new product of Smart Vending Machines in Big Apple.

8 Jan 2018– Google has announced their new product of smart displays actions auto integration for assistant. These displays are equipped with front-facing cameras for video calls.

