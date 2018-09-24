Join Vagabond Temple’s Yoga and Detox Retreat in January 2019

Cambodia’s lush and beautiful scenery is a perfect place for tranquil healing and self-discovery. Vagabond Temple’s yoga and detox retreat in Cambodia offers participants this serene and relaxing experience.

[KEP, 24/09/2018] — Derived from the Sanskrit word “Yuji” meaning union, yoga is an ancient Hindu spiritual discipline that aims to bring together the mind and body. According to the United Nations, two billion people practice yoga worldwide because it has many proven health benefits, such as reducing anxiety and improving heart health. Doing yoga could also promote better sleep, breathing, flexibility, and balance.

Meanwhile, detoxification is the process of eliminating toxins from the body. This process prompts weight loss and management and improves the immune system. Both these processes—yoga and detox—are extremely good for a person’s overall health. Vagabond Temple, a beautiful retreat centre in Cambodia, offers yoga and detox retreats that will help participants rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit.

Why Join Vagabond Temple’s Yoga and Detox Program?

Without a supportive environment, it can be difficult, sometimes even dangerous, to successfully detox. This process can bring about negative feelings as well as physical sickness, so it’s better done with a group. At Vagabond Temple, participants detox with a community of like-minded people, and mentors dedicated to helping out.

Vagabond Temple offers 5-day and 7-day detox retreat programmes. On the first day, the retreat organisers will orient participants about what to expect from the programme. The next three or five days will be for the fasting period with daily check-ins, sharing, workshops and healing sessions. The final day will be spent for evaluation, check-up and a final debrief.

Vagabond Temple’s next yoga and detox retreat will be on the 7th to 13th of January 2019 and 18th to 24th of March of the same year. Participants will not only get a dietary adjustment; Vagabond Temple’s detox retreat will also provide participants with a deeper understanding of their bodies.

About Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple is a retreat centre in Cambodia that provides yoga and meditation retreats for people from around the world and all walks of life. The company believes that with the right tools for transformation, everyone can be empowered to face life’s challenges and understand their true self.

Book a spot in https://www.vagabondtemple.com/ now.