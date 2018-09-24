Furfural Market Report 2018 – Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd., Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co.

Furfural Market Overview:

Global Furfural Market is estimated to reach $1,739 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2016 to 2024. Furfural is an organic compound derived from a variety of agricultural byproducts such as oat, corncobs, rice husk, wheat bran, and saw dust. Furfural is a colorless oil that quickly dissolves in various organic solvents and is slightly soluble in water. Its unique property is that it dissolve aromatics and other unsaturated olefins, which makes it suitable for refining lubricating oils. It is mainly used to produce adhesives, foundry resins, and wetting agents due to its low viscosity & high reactivity, and excellent mechanical, chemical, and thermal properties.

Increasing demand for green chemical, growing environmental awareness to renewable substitutes in order to replace fossil resources, and increasing production in underdeveloped countries are the major factors to drive the growth of global furfural market. However, increase in overall cost of production and obsolete manufacturing technologies affecting the yield are the major challenges for the market growth. Moreover, demand for furfural in pharmaceutical industry and development of efficient and advance technologies is likely to create several growth opportunities in the future years.

The global furfural market is mainly classified on the basis of raw material, application, and geography. The raw material segment is bifurcated into corn cobs, rice husk, bagasse, and other raw materials. On the basis of application, the segment comprises furfuryl alcohol, solvents, pharmaceutical agents, and other applications.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global furfural market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of Germany, Italy, Scandinavia & CIS Region, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major companies operating in the global furfural market include Hongye Holding Group Corporation Ltd., Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd., Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd., Central Romana Corporation, TransFuran Chemicals bvba, Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd, Nutrafur S.A., Silvateam S.P.A., KRBL Ltd., and Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., among others.

