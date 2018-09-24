Functional Protein Market Estimated to Flourish by 2025

Proteins are the most important molecules in our cells. Proteins are involved virtually in every cell function. Some proteins contribute in structural support, while others are involved in defense against germs. Functional Proteins are essential in day to day life to keep the body working. Since functional proteins are used to develop, grow and maintain every part of our body — from our skin and hair to our digestive enzymes and immune systems it is not limited for athletes but it is the requirement of every individual. Demand for plant proteins in beauty and personal care products is expanding. For example, hydrolyzed soy protein is rich in amino acids, which are considered to be one of the best for both skin and hair.

Functional Protein Market Segmentation:

Functional Protein market is segmented by types, by form, by source, by application and by distribution channels.

By type, functional protein market is segmented into whey concentrate, casein protein, hydrolyzed protein, egg albumin, soy protein, whey isolates, and milk protein isolate. Whey protein is anticipated to dominate the functional protein market regarding type segment over the forecast period. Whey protein is the most consumed functional protein because of its properties as an ideal protein source as it is carbohydrate free, fat-free, and almost lactose-free and cholesterol free.

By form, functional proteins market is segmented into powder and liquid forms.

By source, functional protein market is segmented into the animal source and plant source. By application, functional protein market is segmented into animal nutrition, functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements.

Global functional protein market is further segmented on the basis of sales channel, which includes direct and indirect sales channel. Indirect sales channel is further sub-segmented as modern trade, pharmacy stores, specialty stores and e-retailers. Among all these sub-segment e-retailers is expected to represent substantial growth in the global functional protein market. Increasing consumer influence towards being fit n healthy is expected to support the e-retailers growth during the forecast period.

Functional Protein Market Regional Outlook:

With increasing demands of the health conscious population, North America is anticipated to lead the functional protein market, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rising popularity of sports nutrition and weight management nutrition is driving the market growth in Europe followed by North America. Changing lifestyle and collective awareness about health benefits of functional protein in Asia Pacific region is the reason behind market growth from last few years. Concerns related to health and increasing demand for nutrition products among youth is expected to drive the demand of functional protein in the APAC region.

Functional Protein Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing risk of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure among individuals across the globe is expected to increase the demand for functional proteins as they are well known for lowering blood pressure. Increasing number of millennial are inclined towards fitness and gymnastics, owing to which functional protein market sales is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period as functional protein helps in boosting muscle mass, manage weight, and maintaining bone density. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of functional proteins is expected to boost the demand for the same over the forecast period.

The restraints of Functional protein market includes the allergic disease to plants or outburst of diseases in poultry as plants and animals are the primary sources of functional proteins.