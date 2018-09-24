Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Report 2018 – NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Daicel Corporation., Ashland

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Overview:
Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market is estimated to reach $1.85 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025. Carboxymethylcellulose is made from cellulose, commercially made from wood & chemically modified. CMC cellulose supports in extending the solubility of proteins to a certain pH level. Cellulose gum boosts the aesthetics of the finished product by imparting smooth texture and modifies the viscosity of numerous pharmaceutical formulations, foods and personal care products. Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) are used for various applications such as food, toothpaste, textile, painting, papermaking, oil-drilling, fracturing fluid and detergent, and other industries. The important growth of application sectors, such as, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages are expected to drive the carboxymethyl cellulose market over the forecast period.
The main factors supplementing the demand for carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) are increasing number of oil drilling activities, growing demand for processed food, and growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetics production. Though, emergence of substitutes in numerous applications is the major challenge for the players operating in the market. Moreover, growing end-use industries in emerging economies and increasing use of CMC for flotation process in mining are likely to gain significant impetus in the coming future.
Application and geography are the major segments considered in the global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market. Application segment is bifurcated into oil & gas, food & beverages, paper, pharmaceutical & cosmetics, detergents, and other applications.
Based on geography, global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market include The Dow Chemical Company, DKS Co. Ltd., NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Daicel Corporation., Ashland, Lamberti S.p.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., CP Kelco, Shanghai Shenguang Edible Chemiccals Co.,Ltd., and QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO., LTD., among others.
