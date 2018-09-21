Vacuum sealers for Sous Vide cooking: the best of 2018

September 16th.- This year the most recognized brands for their kitchen products updated their Vacuum sealers with innovative features to compete in the market. The five best vacuum sealers for Sous Vide were reviewed and described on the SousVide Wizard website and this way, customers can compare each of them and choose the one that best suits all their needs.

As this French cooking method known as SousVide has become popular, many more people want to protect their food to ensure its durability. It is very common that family food purchases include perishable products such as meat and vegetables that are not eaten immediately and, after contact with oxygen and other elements of the environment, degrade faster than the natural. This drastically reduces its useful lifetime for human consumption.

These machines have appeared to make life easier in the kitchen. With a good Vacuum sealer and their respective sealing bags is possible to extend food life, freshness and good taste. This is why the client has must make sure to buy a superb quality product.

Among this top five is the v4840 2-in-1 Food Sealer from FoodSaver. This excellent product includes among its features the Settings options to choose between dry and moist food, among many others. Another benefit of this machine is the ease of handling for the customer. An excellent product accompanied by a great price.

Also, K9 Vacuum Sealer from Inlife is an excellent product. Among its striking features stands out its bacterial preventive system and a great variety of settings that allows its owner to customize his seal.

Similarly, the FoodSaver V2244 is an excellent product of the same first brand. It is characterized and stands out in the market for its compact design ideal to save space in the kitchen. It is followed by The NESs VS-02, a product by this important brand that turns off automatically and has an excellent system that minimizes food waste by avoiding freezer burn as well as spoiling.

Finishing this top five proposed by SousVide Wizard is the GVS435 from Gourmia. Another excellent product with several features similar to the previous products, which is equated to them in this top for being a good quality product with a real lower Price as the previous ones.

This year, good new equipment has been generated and the market competition is big. The client has multiple options to pick at his fingertips and will surely feel comfortable with his choice.