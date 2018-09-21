Oats Market: Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Demand by Forecast 2018 to 2023

Oats Market Overview:

The global oats market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by diverse application across various industries. Application of oats is also gaining popularity in the personal care industries as oats are found to be beneficial in treating acne and other skin and hair related problems. Technological strides are resulting in improved product quality, which is also adding fuel to the growth of this market. Increasing demand for healthy food ingredients is influencing the growth of oats market, positively.

All these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.3 % of Oats market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global oats market are The Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Grain Millers, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd (Australia), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), Morning Foods Ltd (U.K.), and Richardson International (Canada)

Key Findings

Consumption of powder/flour oats will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for oat flour for household baking purpose

Top exporters of oats include Canada, the U.K., Germany, the U.S. and Australia

Regional Analysis

The Global Oats Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds a major market share followed by Europe. High demand for oats owing increasing health awareness and healthy food consumption trends from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the oats market. The U.S., China, Saudi Arabia, France, and India are the major importers of oats. Developed trading channels and high demand for healthy food are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

