Liquid Water Enhancers Market : Industry Outlook by 2026

Concentrated food products are widely used in the food and beverage industry in an array of forms, ranging from liquids, tablets to powders and are gaining traction across the globe, attributed to the convenience associated with them. Product concentrates are usually offered in small pack size thus offering added convenience to end users while helping retailers in saving shelf space for other products, hence, increasing the margin of manufacturers. Liquid water enhancers are concentrated liquid flavors which may contain electrolytes or caffeine or vitamins or amino acids or their combination, to add flavor or fortify the water for consumption.

Time scarcity among millennial attributed to hectic lifestyle which is triggering an astounding demand for ready to eat food and beverage products in the metropolitan cities across the globe which is anticipated to drive the market of liquid water enhancer market over the forecast period. Liquid water enhancer was first introduced by Kraft Foods Group, Inc. which is the U.S. based grocery manufacturing and processing conglomerate in 2011 through its brand MIO in the U.S. which was a huge success and within few years major player in food and beverage industry such as Nestlé, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo launched their own products to cater the increasing demand making the marketplace more competitive thus anticipated to drive the liquid water enhancers market over the forecast period.

In addition many small player have also emerged in market which are offering product targeting niche consumer segments. To cite an example, BPI Sports, LLC which is a U.S. based sports nutrition, offers liquid water enhancers fortified with amino acids targeting active lifestyle consumers. Currently, liquid water enhancers market is dominated by the U.S., however, a number of players have started offering their products outside the U.S., especially in the Western European market and major metropolitan cities in the Asia Pacific. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of liquid water enhancer market over the forecast period.

Liquid Water Enhancers are here to stay

The concept of liquid water enhancers is to target millennial, which rely on supplements and functional food and beverages to complete their daily nutritional requirements attributed to their busy lifestyle. Almost all of the key players are offering liquid water enhancer in small sized squeezable plastic bottles which push this product into the swiftly burgeoning on-the-go food and beverage category hence stimulating the growth of liquid water enhancers market in the near future.

Adding few drops of liquid water enhancers adds nutrition, flavor and energy to basic water and it is more economical and convenient than buying flavored or functional water, for instance, Dasani drops which is a liquid water enhancer brand owned by The Coca-Cola Company, offers around 32 servings per container, The product offers multi-fold benefits to the consumers being nutritious, flavorful and healthful which are anticipated to further strengthen the growth of liquid water enhancers market over the forecast period.

Today label-conscious consumers are turning to self-care and are increasingly mindful of what goes into their body, compelling food processors and retailers are expected to focus on highlighting nutrition claims on food labels and positioning their product in the fast-growing perimeter. These trends can be easily seen in the liquid water enhancer market, where the majority of the new product launches are claiming to have natural flavor with zero calories or fortified with vitamins and other nutritional ingredients.

Furthermore, on the backdrop of a continuous increase in demand for the liquid water enhancers, key food, and beverage companies are including liquid water enhancers in their product portfolio which is expected to drive the growth of global liquid water enhancers market over the forecast period. Moreover, to cater the business opportunities in liquid water enhancers market due to the growing appetite for functional and fortified food and beverages around the world has influenced many small players to launch their product thus directing the growth of liquid water enhancers market towards positive trajectory over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Water Enhancers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Liquid Water Enhancers market are Kraft Foods Group, Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, The Coca Cola company, PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé, BPI Sports, LLC and among others