Global RADIATION DETECTION, MONITORING AND SAFETY EQUIPMENT Market 2018-2022 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

This report focuses on the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
Radiation monitoring involves the measurement of radiation dose or radionuclide contamination for reasons related to the assessment or control of exposure to radiation or radioactive substances, and the interpretation of the results.
The use of radiation detection, monitoring and safety equipment minimize the effects of harmful radiations.
In 2017, the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Canberra Industries
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Landauer
- Mirion Technologies
- Bar-Ray Products
- Biodex Medical Systems
- ProTechMed
- ProtecX
- Amtek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Gas Filled Detectors
- Scintillators
- Semiconductor-Based Detectors
Market segment by Application, split into
- Nuclear Power Plants
- Defense and Homeland Security
- Occupational Safety
- Oil and Resource Exploration
- Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Gas Filled Detectors
1.4.3 Scintillators
1.4.4 Semiconductor-Based Detectors….Continue
