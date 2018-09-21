Cattle Feed Market is poised to dominate this market during 2018-2023

According to new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Cattle Feed Market By Animal (Ruminants); By Product (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Others); By Industry (Feed Industry, Fodder Industry, Argo-Based Industry And Others); & Geography – Forecast(2018 – 2023)”, the market is driven by growing demand for meat and concerns about the health of cattle.

Asia Pacific dominates the Cattle Feed Market

Asia Pacific will dominate the Cattle Feed Market during the forecast period. Emerging countries in the region such as Vietnam, Japan, India, and China are expected to drive the demand for cattle feed due to growth of disposable income, huge demand for milk and meat. In Europe, increasing consumer concerns and demand for meat products will enhance the growth of cow feed. Brazil is expected to be a growing market followed by Mexico and Canada.

The beef segment will dominate the cattle feed market in the coming years. Growing demand for beef products in North America and Southeast Asian countries such as Canada, US, China, and Indonesia elevate the growth of beef cattle. In the beef production systems, cow calf operation units are large when compared to the feedlot operators in the US. This factor will drive the number of feed cattle entering the feedlot operations in the coming years.

Growing demand for meat and dairy products will enhance the growth of cattle pellets during the forecast period.

The hygienic factor along with high nutrients, convenient handling, and ease in availability will spur the growth of the cattle feed supplements.

Growth of the cattle feed population will boost the demand for cattle protein pellets in the forecast period.

Growth of Asia Pacific and Latin America Markets present various opportunities for cattle feed.

The top players of the Cattle Feed Market include Applegate Livestock Equipment Inc, Provita Eurotech Ltd, Beijing Goke Agriculture Machinary Co. Ltd., J.R Simplot Company, and Van Aarsen International. Applegate Livestock Equipment Inc provides livestock equipment in Canada and US. It manufactures cattle and horse gates, panel accessories, feeders, bunk feeders, and stock tanks. Provita Eurotech Ltd provides treatment for animal feed. It even provides Provita Protect, a prebiotic that prevents diarrhoea in new born calves. Beijing Goke Agriculture Machinary Co. Ltd provides solutions for ruminant feeding in zoo technology sector. J.R Simplot Company produces seeds, manufactures fertilizers, and processes frozen food. Van Aarsen International produces machinery and renovations for the animal feed produces across the globe.

Growing demand for meat and dairy products will enhance the growth of the cattle feed market in the forecast period.

Cattle Feed Market By Animal

1.Ruminants

1.1. Dairy

1.2. Meat

1. Antibiotics

2. Vitamins

3. Amino Acids

4. Feed Enzymes

5. Antioxidants

6. Others

1. Corn

2. Wheat

3. Soy

4. Oilseeds

5. Other Grains

6. Others

1. Feed

2. Fodder

3. Agro-Based

1. Applegate Livestock Equipment Inc

2. Provita Eurotech Ltd

3. Beijing Goke Agriculture Machinary Co. Ltd.

4. J.R Simplot Company

5. Van Aarsen International

6. Schuler Mfg. Quip. Co. Inc.

7. Mid Valley Manufacturing Inc.

8. Stroberg Euipment Company

9. Eb Equipment Limited

10. Laird Manufacturing

11. Company 15+

