Best 10 Reasons to Choose SAP S4HANA Today

SAP S/4HANA isn’t just the solution that can transform your company for the future. It is the solution that can grow your business right now. The ability to unite enterprise-wide processes into a synergistic digital core allows you to address today’s challenges, as well as position yourself for success tomorrow.

Why would you choose an enterprise management solution that impacts just one or two business areas, when you can use a single solution for all of your business needs?

1. Improve order fulfillment by 25%.

Visualize and optimize the entire sales process from prospect to payment. Leverage in-depth insight into the start-to-finish sales cycle, paired with real-time inventory tracking, to drive improvements in on-time order fulfillment while simultaneously reducing the amount of stock inventory held on hand by 30%.

2. Increase customer satisfaction by 20%.

On-time order fulfillment, enhanced service, personalized products delivered in a lot size of one, and lower defects all contribute to as much as 20% higher customer satisfaction levels and repeat business.

3. Reduce manufacturing error rates by 20%.

Utilizing SAP S/4HANA in your manufacturing environment will reduce the manual effort related to rework in manufacturing because of incorrect or incompatible product configurations. This can lower your production costs by 20% and drive a greater volume of product to market.

4. Reduce procurement costs by 15%.

Supply chain productivity can be increased by 15% with SAP S/4HANA by leveraging discount options on early payment, reducing worker acquisition time by one-third, and maximizing your inventory ordering and raw material tracking in real time.

5. Respond to market fluctuations faster than ever.

Produce new products catering to the latest in consumer trends while expediting time to market, or enter new markets based on suggestions from predictive analytics.

6. Streamline your supply chain by 12%.

SAP S/4HANA lets you integrate your entire supply chain and realize a 12% reduction in the number of days in inventory. This means a reduction in stock-outs, and a simplified landscape yielding a logistics cost savings of up to 10%.

7. Anytime, anywhere access.

SAP S/4HANA utilizes SAP’s award-winning SAP Fiori user interface. This means Advanced Available to Promise checks and back-order processing, leading to improved order fulfillment capabilities and instant insight from any device, anywhere.

8. Improve your manufacturing cycle time by 10%.

Live inventory data combined with drastically reduced MRP processing times allows for a more transparent and responsive exception-based working approach, improving manufacturing cycle time by 10% while enhancing planning accuracy.

9. Reduce capital requirements by 35%.

A live business with a single source of the truth allows you to transform your finance department by eliminating forecasting errors, reducing unnecessary capital requirements by 35%, and creating a 40% improvement in invoice processing productivity.

10. Reduce unplanned downtime by 10%.

Decrease unplanned asset downtime by 10% while improving asset management FTE production in your enterprise.