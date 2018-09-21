Biopharma 2018 invites all the participants from all over the world to attend ’13th International Conference on Biopharma and Biotherapeutics ’ during October 24-25, 2018 in Boston, USA which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions. The Biopharma 2018 offers a best platform with its well organized scientific program to the audience which includes interactive panel discussions, keynote lectures, plenary talks and poster sessions on the topics Biopharmaceutics, Drug delivery, Biopharmaceutical Informatics, Novel Approaches, Clinical Trials on Biopharmaceutical Products, Analytical Characterization of Biotherapeutics, current issues in Bioequivalence of Oral Products, Biosimilars and Biologic Drugs, new scientific approaches to international regulatory standards. The conference invites delegates from Biopharma laboratories, Pharmacists, Academicians, Clinicians, Researchers, Health care professionals, students, business delegates and Young researchers across the globe providing a better podium, interconnecting the latest research, technological developments in the arena as well as therapeutic aspects.

Theme: Innovations in Biopharmaceutical drug discovery

Biopharmaceutical Drug Design and Development

Drug design is an inventive process of finding new medications of a biological target which frequently but not necessarily relies on computer modeling techniques use of high throughput screening techniques to analyze a new compounds, both by synthetic and natural, as novel drugs. Regrettably, this approach has yielded very little achievement in the field of anti-infective drug discovery. The identification of both molecular targets that are essential for the survival of the pathogen, and compounds that are active on intact cells, is a challenging task. Even more formidable, however, is the fulfillment for appropriate potency levels and suitable pharmacokinetics, in order to achieve efficacy in small animal disease models.

Nanoparticles-An Innovative Drug Delivery System

One of the big challenges of medicine today is to deliver drugs specifically to defected cells. Nano particulate drug carriers have the potential to answer to this call, as nanoparticles can cross physiological barriers and access different tissues, and also be provided in a targetable form aimed at enhancing cell specificity of the carrier. Recent developments within material science and strong collaborative efforts crossing disciplinary borders have highlighted the potential of mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNs) for such targeted drug delivery. Here we outline recent advances which in this sense push MSNs to the forefront of drug delivery development. Relatively straightforward inside-out tuning of the vehicles, high flexibility, and potential for sophisticated release mechanisms make these nanostructures promising candidates for targeted drug delivery such as ‘smart’ cancer therapies. Moreover, due to the large surface area and the controllable surface functionality of MSNs, they can be controllably loaded with large amounts of drugs and coupled to homing molecules to facilitate active targeting, simultaneously carrying traceable (fluorescent or magnetically active) modalities, also making them highly interesting.

Biopharmaceutical Informatics

Biopharmaceutical informatics endeavors to use information technology, sequence-and structure-based bioinformatics analyses, molecular modeling and simulations, and statistical data analyze towards biologic drug development. Development of databases containing the experimental data on biophysical stability, safety along with molecular sequence.

Clinical Trials on Biopharmaceutical Products

A fundamental component to this mission across the biopharmaceutical industry is determining and solving common issues that compromise the success of a clinical development program – the shared pathway to safer and more clinically meaningful medicines. The challenges facing the pharmaceutical industry make the choice of a strategic discovery partner more important than ever.

Biosimilars and Biologic Drugs

Biosimilars are the generic version of biological. A biosimilar is a biologic therapeutic item which is duplicate of a unique item that is produced by an alternate organization. It is the new buzz word in pharmaceutical industry. Biosimilars are highly comparable to licensed reference product not accept minor differences in clinically passive components; also there are no clinically needful disparities between the biologicals and the reference product in terms of safety, purity, and potency.

Biologic Drugs are genetically occurred from a living organism, such as a virus, protein, to maintain the body’s natural response to infections and diseases. Biologics target proteins, and cells responsible for the manifestation and damage of rheumatoid arthritis and other types of inflammatory arthritis. The proteins targeted include tumors necrosis factor (TNF), interleukin-1 (IL-1) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), which shows effect in joint inflammation. Biologics are reserved for people whose arthritis has not retorted well to disease-modifying anti rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Analytical Characterization of Biotherapeutics

Emerging analytical tools and techniques used for the characterization of therapeutic proteins and antigen reagents from the basic recombinant antigen and antibody characterization of complex which increases the molecular designs and analysis techniques of a therapeutic protein which exposes the analytical challenges that may occur when characterizing these molecules, and presents a number of tested solutions. Biotherapeutics is a resource for analytical scientists, biologists, and mass spectrometrists involved in the analysis of biomolecules, as well as scientists employed in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries.

Biopharmaceutical Regulatory Affiars

Regulatory Science is the science of advanced standards equipment, and paths to assess the safety, Drug toxicity and quality, potency of all FDA-regulated products. An access to lengthen the programs in regulatory science that leverages what has been well-educated in the development of training programs for translational scientists, and this model for regulatory science program development is being refined and adopted by all of the institutions that are part of the CTSA network. The target audience for such a program is broad, noted that it is necessary to break out of the mindset that regulatory science resides totally with FDA and that the field’s purpose is to create a workforce that will function within the FDA. Regulatory science is a collaborative effort that goes beyond FDA. Critical needs for a regulatory science training program understand research and scientific methodology, toxicology, therapeutics, and pharmacology that underpin the regulatory process.

Biologic Drug Development

Biopharmaceutics are a drug substance derived from living organisms or produced using biotechnology that are composed of biological entities such as proteins, peptides, nucleic acids, or cells. Drug development and biological product is a global massive complex enterprise that entails health care systems, disease knowledge, drug development, clinical research with many technologies and processes.

Formulation Studies for Biotherapeutics

Biotherapeutics is illustrated as the process in which different chemical materials are incorporated to form final medicinal substances. The formulation studies associates developing a preparation of drug tolerable for patient. Formulation is the word often used in a way that consists dosage form. Formulation studies examines factors such as solubility, polymorphism, particle size, and pH as all of these can effects bioavailability and hence the reaction of a drug.