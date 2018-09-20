Racing to Read–A Virtual Teacher for Your Child

There are many ways to teach a child to read but it happens sometimes that someone finds it difficult or time-consuming. Teaching a child with fun is the most suitable way for his or her proper development. The initial stage of a child’s learningis sometimes the most important and difficult to achieve. With time the help of technology there is a new way to teach a child. Recently,Integrated Design Solutions Inc launched a new app namedRacing To Read. This application is all about fun activities designed to help your child with reading.

The company states that the main aim of this application is to help build the skills of learning to read. This will help him or her learn beginning sounds. In this way, it will provide a better platform to practice reading words in story rhymes. The developers also reveal that two reading specialistswith over 40 years of instructional experience designed this app from start to finish.

Coming to the features of the application, it contains 8 levels of activities with a rhyme at the end of each level. It gives a way to practice learning to read at every stage, with each word family grouped separately. After each activity, the child stays motivated with instant reinforcement.

Moreover, the graphics of the app are colorful. The color combination of the game is suited to a child’s choice.According to the developer, this app is most appropriate for children ages 3 years to 7 years. This app is perfect for Preschool, Kindergarten and Homeschool.

As far as if the working criteria of the app is considered, it is a very simple application and also child-friendly. There will be letters on the screen which the child needs to drag in order to complete meaningful wordsthat match the accompanying image.

The increasing level leads to increasing of difficulty and challenge in order to test the child’s learning. It’s a different and good way of learning with fun with of all the pictures in an attractive, colorful design.

Overall, the game is all about a child’s learning and his or her development. Racing to Read actually helps in the building of skills important for emerging literacy. Purchase this platform to make your child perfect reader and learner. You will never get such a great combination of fun and learning while preparing your child for the future.