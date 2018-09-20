PARRISWHITTAKER SWEEPS ACQ LAW AWARDS WITH TOP HONORS IN ELEVEN LOCAL AND REGIONAL CATEGORIES

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA, September 2018- Bahamas- based boutique law firm ParrisWhittaker, once again demonstrates its pedigree in excellence by dominating the ACQ LAW Awards across ten (10) categories within the Bahamas, and capturing the lead in one regional category.

ParrisWhittaker, a law firm named for its founders Arthur K Parris, Jacy Whittaker and Kenra Parris-Whittaker runs on an innovative platform that streamlines it operations for maximum impact and efficiency. Its attention to detail in and out of the courtroom is no small factor in its major success. For a firm that is only a few years old, ParrisWhittaker is already accustomed to accolades, with awards received annually from a range of adjudicating bodies.

This rush of recognition included awards for Overall Law Firm of the Year- in both the Bahamas and Caribbean categories- as well as individual awards for two of the founding members. Arthur Parris received the Gamechanger of the Year award in the field of Real Estate Law, while Jacy Whittaker took home Gamechanger of the Year in the area of Litigation.

The ACQ LAW Awards are adjudicated by industry peers from around the world, with thousands of contributing members from every level and area of the legal industry nominating and voting for the leaders in legal fields across the globe.

For Jacy Whittaker, the ACQ LAW Awards are a powerful reminder of how important it is to stay creative, effective and connected even within the legal fields. “Staying relevant, and not getting left behind are two of the most pressing concerns in any field right now. We don’t see it as a threat, but as an opportunity to challenge how we position ourselves, how we connect with our clients and how we provide solutions.” He continued, “Our goal is always to look after the needs of our clients, and to keep pushing the Bahamas into sharper focus when it comes to the legal industry. We are excited to see that we’re succeeding on both fronts.”

“The heart and soul of this firm is our love of our country; anything that benefits us as a firm must in turn be translated into benefits for the Bahamas. We take this award as a challenge to keep improving the quality and catalogue our services,” he said.

The complete listing of their awards is as follows:

CARIBBEAN – OVERALL LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – OVERALL LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – FULL SERVICE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – AIR TRANSPORT LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – COMMERCIAL LITIGATION LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – CORPORATE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – INTERNATIONAL DISPUTE RESOLUTION LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – LITIGATION LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – SHIPPING & MARITIME LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

BAHAMAS – GAMECHANGER OF THE YEAR (LITIGATION), JACY WHITTAKER

BAHAMAS – GAMECHANGER OF THE YEAR (REAL ESTATE LAW), ARTHUR PARRIS

ParrisWhittaker was notified of their awards in July of 2018.

Contact:

Company Name: ParrisWhittaker

Website: http://parriswhittaker.com/