Logext (Logo & Text)

SURAT, INDIA – September 20, 2018: Greencom Ebizz Infotech a primary IT association today impelled another application named Logext: Add Logo Watermark and Text Sign to Photos after the tremendous achievement of Auto Stamper and Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos from their portfolio.

Logext is a free application open on Google Play Store that urges to incorporate Logo Copyright, Trademark Sticker, Emoji Stickers close by Customized Text on photos.

Moreover, you can incorporate stamps, logo and text direct with your default built-in camera or on Gallery photos.

Features made with App:

◇ Classy Texts and Words Phrases

◇ Copyright Logo

◇ Trademark Stickers

◇ Fun Emojis

All this features spice up your regular photos within a fraction of seconds.

Other than this you can even change angle proportion of the photo to get the perfect fit wherever you transfer it i.e Facebook, Pinterest et cetera.

“Photo editing application is the recent trend and for the same Play Store is flooded with million of Apps. We wanted to give maximum features in a single package to our customer and that was our main motive behind the development of Logext” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Packed with stunning stickers and emojis Logext will surely be a app to look out for!