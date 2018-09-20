Hadoop Market: Technology Industry to Boom

The Hadoop software allows large data sets to be stored and processed in distributed system with the help of a computer programming model. It functions from single servers to multiple machines and can provide computation and storage. The adoption of new device technologies and communication has led to the production of more data which in turn increase Hadoop market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy more market share in the following years, especially in China, India and Southeast Asia Regions and also quick growing adoption in India and Southeast Asia regions. United States will play significant role in making advancement in the technology. Europe also plays an important role which cannot be ignored. The big data hadoop field is going through a transition on multiple fronts, and IT pros need to know where the technology is heading and skills will be in demand over the years to come.

Selected Service and Software Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The Global Hadoop market is segmented into software, hardware services and end-user, where the higher adoption of IoT will lead the telecommunication industry in end-user segment. The service segment is the major contributor in the global hadoop market. The software segment is further categorized into application software, packaged software and management software, followed by hardware segment. Application software is the largest and the leading segment in the global hadoop software market. Foremost reason for increase in revenue is its increasing execution by developers to build real time application that will help the market to continue its adoption.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Machine learning is growing at a lighting speed, with a new generation of machine learning compilers will target for edge based inference. The new high-performance AI chipsets will be integrated with the data science development tools that will optimize the model for deployment and will streamline the overall process and will transform the businesses through man tasks.

Security is the big concern while handling big data over the cloud. With more advanced machine learning algorithm, AI will soon be the pre-eminent defense medium for cyber security.

Key Players of the Hadoop Market

Amazon web Services, Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, MapR Technologies, Pivotal Software, and Teradata are leading service provide in hadoop technology market. Amazon Web Services has a Hadoop product named as Elastic Map Reduce (EMR). The software is used to study queries, modelling, integration and management. Coudera has developed a number of features for its product, from a management and monitoring tool named Cloudera Manager, to a SQL engine to run relational data on Hadoop named Impla. IBM has become a major player in Hadoop projects. Presently, IBM is processing its development in Biginsights Hadoop solution, associated to IBM assets like SPSS advanced analytics and workload management for high performance computing and hadoop analytics tools. The growing adoption of compelling services is making a competitive environment for the tech titans to contribute to the fast growing market.

The Hadoop Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

The growing popularity in analytics platform will drive the demand for Hadoop Market.

A.Hadoop Market- By Software

1.Management Software

2.Application Software

3.Package Software

B.Hadoop Market- By Hardware

1.Servers

2.External Storage Devices

3.Network

C.Hadoop Market- By Service

1.Consulting

2.Training and Outsourcing

3.Integrate and Deployment

D.Hadoop Market- By End Users

1.Telecommunication

2.Retail

3.Bio informatics

4.Health Care

5.Others

E.Hadoop Market By Geography (16+ countries)

F.Hadoop Market Entropy

G.Company Profiles

H.Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

