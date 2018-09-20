Global Ceiling Tiles Market – To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

The Report in light of Global Ceiling Tiles Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Ceiling Tiles Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Ceiling Tiles Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum, Others), by Application Type (Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Educational, Others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Ceiling Tiles Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ceiling Tiles Market are Armstrong World Industries, Inc., ROCKFON, Chicago Metallic Corporation, LLC, Knauf, SAS International, Saint-Gobain S.A., USG Corporation, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (OWA)

Increasing demand for ceiling tiles in construction industry to boost the growth in ceiling tiles market

Another name of ceiling tiles is ceiling panels, ceiling tiles are lightweight construction materials, and are used for covering ceilings. They provide thermal insulation, placed in an aluminum grid on the other hand are usually designed to improve the acoustics and aesthetics of a room. They are generally used in the industrial applications, commercial and residential, offices, hospitals, retail stores and so on. Ceiling tiles are commonly made from mineral fiber and other material such as fiberglass. Robust growth in construction industry all over the world has continued to be the driving factor for the ceiling tiles market. The demand for construction of commercial sector and housing is increasing owing to some factors such as increasing per-capita income and spending, urbanization, and GDP growth among others and this boosting the growth in this market.

Mineral wool, metal, and gypsum are the major product used as ceiling tiles. Among all this mineral wool is for the largest market share. It is a fiber derived from glass wool, slag and rock that have noise decreasing characteristics which are mostly used in commercial spaces which are covered with noisy surroundings. Second largest products used as a ceiling tiles is gypsum. Currently, a new trend of ecofriendly gypsum construction material is coming up that are predicated to boost the gypsum product. Furthermore, ceiling tiles can be attached in two different ways one is drop in, and glue up. Using glue up, ceiling tiles are directly attached to ceiling surface with the help of using adhesive.

North America to dominate the global ceiling tiles market through 2017-2023

North America has dominated the growth in this market followed by Asia Pacific. Hetal Patel a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that the growth in the North America for ceiling tiles due to the presence of a well-established residential and non-residential construction sub-sectors and growing demand for low maintenance building products. Hetal Patel further quoted that the growth in Asia Pacific in this market is due to growing in the working population in the region is expected to increase the building activities for residential and non-residential construction and are boosting the growth of this market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding green construction among consumers is estimated to provide huge opportunities for market growth.

Mergers and Acquisitions to remain key expansion strategies of the leading players in the ceiling tiles market from 2017-2023

Armstrong World Industries acquired the business and assets of Plasterform, Inc. manufacturer of ultra-expressive, durable, custom architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Knauf International GmbH, to sell its EMEA and Pacific Rim businesses to Knauf.

