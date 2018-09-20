Global Automotive Semiconductor Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Automotive Semiconductor Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Automotive Semiconductor Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Automotive Semiconductor.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Automotive Semiconductor Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corp., ROHM Co Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Delphi technologies and Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions and many among others. According to report the global automotive semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global automotive semiconductor market was worth USD 36.4 billion in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2024. The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as adoption of advance driver assistance system in vehicles for safety & better driving experience, and growing trends towards electric or hybrid cars. Furthermore, increase environmental regulations, emission regulations, increased focus on power efficiency and government encouragement policy to further boost the demand for automotive semiconductor products. On the other hand, economic slowdown in emerging countries are likely to hinder the growth in this market over the forecast period. In addition, fluctuations in the raw material prices are likely to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period

Among the regions, the Europe region accounted for the largest market share in 2017, while the North America region accounted for the second largest market for automotive semiconductor market. Presence of major OEM manufacturers of automotive semiconductors products as well as presence of major automobile companies in Europe is one of the primary reasons for the growth factors in the European automotive semiconductor market. The significant rise in population of youth and growing disposable income per capita is likely to augment the growth in the Asia-Pacific region over the next six years. As a result, the automotive semiconductor market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among the regions in the world market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive semiconductor market covers segments such as, component type, vehicle type, application and global. On the basis of component type the global automotive semiconductor market is categorized into sensors, application processors, analog IC’s and discreet power devices. Based on vehicle type the global automotive semiconductor market is categorized into luxury, mid-range, compact, and hybrid. On the basis of application the global automotive semiconductor market is categorized into power train, chassis, infotainment, networking, safety & control, comfort & control and electronic system.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The Germany. drives the growth in the European region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a CAGR growth rate over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive semiconductor market such as, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corp., ROHM Co Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Delphi technologies and Panasonic Industrial Devices & Solutions and many among others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive semiconductor market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive semiconductor market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive semiconductor market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive semiconductor market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

