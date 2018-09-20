Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market to Touch €27 Billion by 2023: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Europe Rail Freight Transportation Market Research Report By Product, By Intermodal, By Consignment, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, rail freight transportation market in Europe is projected to reach $ 34 billion (€27 Bn) by 2023, owing to scheduled and reliable transportation by rail in comparison to other freight transport mediums. Expanding mining, logistics and automotive sectors coupled with increasing usage of big data analytics by rail freight transportation companies to boost operational efficiency and expanding rail freight network would aid the region’s rail freight transportation market during the forecast period. Growing technological advancements and increasing government funding are among the other major factors expected to drive the market. Some of the major operators in the market are DB Cargo, Rail Freight Cargo Austria, PKP Cargo S.A., SNCF Mobilités Group, SBB Cargo, Ferrovie dello Stato SpA, Genesee & Wyoming Inc, and EQT Infrastructure II GP BV, among others.

Metal ores and other mining products account for a major share in the Europe rail freight transportation market, followed by coal/lignite/crude oil/gas. Increase in the number of infrastructure development projects and power plants and construction activities across the region is leading to strong demand for metal ores and coal products. Germany dominated the market in 2017 and same trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years as well, on the back of organized rail network and transportation of large tonnage of goods from and to the country.

“Launch of new train services such as a direct rail connection between Amsterdam and China’s Yiwu, which will pass through Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan before reaching China, would drive the rail freight transportation market in Europe. In addition to such developments, technological advancements and growing investments in the market would provide lucrative opportunities to rail freight transportation companies in the region over the course of next five years”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

