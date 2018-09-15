Create, read or annotate PDF documents or convert documents to PDF on your iPhone or iPad. It permits you to mark up documents with highlights and handwriting, insert text, stamps, pictures or signature and share your documents with others through email or fax.

Create rich text documents and save them as PDF or convert your existing Word, Pages, Text, Power Point or Open Office documents to PDF.

You can open various file formats such as MS Office, Power Point, iWork, text files, images etc and it allows you to get these files from your desktop computers through wifi or USB.

Users can download documents directly from email attachments, Dropbox, Google Docs or from other applications using “Open in”.

Highlight Text:

Mark important things in books, journals or documents you want to review.

Draw With your finger:

Use it to make handwritten notes or highlight text in scanned books.

Add Comments or Notes:

Add comments or typed notes to the document.

Insert Pictures:

You can take pictures from your camera or import from your photo library and insert them in your PDF document.

The application is available for iPhone or iPad users and easily downloadable from iTunes Store. https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pdf-pro-sign-documents-fill-forms-and-annotate-pdfs/id983515343