Talygen Launches an Advanced Billing and Invoicing Software to Improve Business Productivity

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24, 2018

Talygen, a leading global provider of cloud-based Business Management solutions, launched a comprehensive project invoicing software that helps businesses to optimize their client billing and streamline operational workflows.

“SMEs all around the world trust Talygen’s invoicing software for their invoicing needs,” said Harold Saini, Chief Program Manager at Talygen. With complete visibility into how much time has been billed or is pending for approval, informed decisions can be made about prioritizing projects and clients.

Talygen’s online invoicing software is intuitive and simple, so you can spend less time on accounting and more time focusing on your clients, your team and your cashflow. The latest version of this billing solution offers a rich user interface that enables easy creation and transfer of invoice data with expense line items.

Wow Your Clients With Professional Invoices!

Talygen’s online invoice software enables a unified exchange of projects, time and billing information. The result is efficient end-to-end project completion and client billing for both project expenses and consultant time.

Talygen’s online invoice creator can streamline your billing and save you money and time. With this advanced software, errors are decreased significantly, invoices are sent swiftly and real-time visibility is offered to the status of payments.

Talygen’s Billing and Invoicing software empowers you to:

• Simplify Client Billing: With seamless billing and invoicing feature, you’ll exclude manual re-entry of data needed for invoicing clients, reducing errors significantly.

• Make Informed Decisions: Gain complete visibility into how much time has been billed, and how much is waiting to be billed or pending for approval. You can view critical billing history and client information to help you prioritize clients and projects.

• Customize Template: Talygen’s fully customizable business invoice template enables you to build your brand the way you want to. You will have complete freedom over the look and feel of your invoices, sales orders, and estimates.

• Automate Workflow: Automate monotonous recurring tasks, from invoicing workflows to payment reminders. Sit back while Talygen’s project invoicing software takes care of them automatically.

• Send and Manage Invoice From Anywhere: Whether you’re tracking time on-the-go or sending quotes after client meetings, it’s all possible now with Talygen’s online invoice creator.

Easy, Fast and Secure Invoicing Software

Client billing is at the core of organizational “back office” operations. To give an edge to your business, you need an innovative software that focuses on slaying the billing beast.

“Talygen’s billing and invoicing software ensures easy collaboration and processing through automated recurring invoices and payment reminders,” added Saini. If you are looking for smart billing solutions for your business, it’s time to give Talygen’s invoicing software a whirl.

The invoice creator software has several powerful features that help to make your invoicing easy and automate tasks like invoicing, organizing expenses, tracking your time, evaluating billing history, and following up with clients in just a few clicks.