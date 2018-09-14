Painless Face Lifting and Tightening Treatment with Shiro Aesthetic Clinic’s HIFU Toning

The HIFU Toning technique is now available in Singapore at Shiro Aesthetic Clinic. The painless non-surgical treatment results in an excellent lifting and tightening of the skin for a more youthful look.

[SINGAPORE, 14/09/2018] – Shiro Aesthetic Clinic is the first clinic in Singapore to pioneer the HIFU Toning technique. The treatment is a non-surgical procedure that results in an excellent lifting and tightening effect of the skin. HIFU is the new generation ultrasound technology from Korea that achieves a quick and painless facelifting effect.

HIFU Toning

The High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) waves penetrate the skin 3.0mm to 4.5mm deep. The concentration of HIFU energy in the deeper layers of the skin restores the collagen building process of the body. The regeneration of collagen produces long-lasting lift to redefine the facial contours with time. This includes double chin removal that enhances the jaw line.

The HIFU Toning treatment requires no anaesthesia as the HIFU Toning beams are controlled to a comfortable temperature of 65 degrees Celsius. It contracts the skin and muscles which causes thermal coagulation to the Superficial Muscular Aponeurotic System (SMAS), fascia, deep dermis and subcutaneous fibrous tissues.

Recommended areas for HIFU Toning include:

• brow areas (droopy eyelids)

• eye corners (crow feet)

• jaw line (double chin)

• cheeks

• neck

• décolletage (chest area)

The customised Shiro Aesthetic Protocol for HIFU Toning is designed to be non-invasive, painless and quick. The initial procedure is 2-3 sessions every two weeks and once every 3 months for maintenance to obtain the best results.

The HIFU Toning technique is ideal for people with moderate facial and neck skin sag and fat. It can be used as a preventive measure for younger individuals or maintenance procedure for those who have undergone other facelift treatments.

About Shiro Aesthetic Clinic

Shiro Aesthetic Clinic brings the world’s premier aesthetic treatments in Singapore. The clinic takes on a holistic approach to beauty by offering face and body treatments and lifestyle advice to men and women. Founded by Dr Zhang Yijun, the clinic strives to give clients healthier and more beautiful skin with the latest cosmetic procedures.

For more information about Shiro Aesthetic Clinic and other beauty treatments, visit their website at https://www.shiroaestheticclinic.com.sg.