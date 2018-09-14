Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Mergers and Acquisition’s:- A Payroll Prospective” attendees will Understand the skills needed for all types of mergers and acquisitions. Plus, you will understand the basics around understanding successor and predecessor employers and how to handle them. The event will

be held LIVE on Wednesday, Sep 27, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, EST / 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM PST.

As a payroll leader, you learn that your company is anticipating or in the process of a merger or acquisition do you know what that means for payroll. Yes as payroll leaders we understand there will be employees that will be transferred to our payroll system and there will be testing and validation for those employee data transfers, but do we understand in which cases that we may need to merge EIN’s (Employer Identification Number) or even get a new EIN.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Dayna Reum, is currently the Director of Payroll Operations at Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Dayna has been heavily involved in the payroll field over 17 years. Starting as a payroll clerk at a small Tucson company, Dayna moved on to be a Payroll Team Leader at Honeywell Inc. During Dayna’s time at Honeywell she obtained her FPC (Fundamental Payroll Certification) through the American Payroll Association. She also received several merit awards for Customer Service and Acquisitions and Divestitures.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Basic understanding of mergers and acquisitions

• What involvement should payroll have in the transaction

• Understanding the transaction types

• How to deal with EIN

• Merger/Reorg Processing

• Data Exchange and how to successful

• Successor Employer

• Special Tax Concerns

