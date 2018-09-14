Future of Light Therapy Blood Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

The Report in light of Global Light Therapy Blood Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Light Therapy Blood Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Light Therapy Blood Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Light Therapy Blood Market by product type (light box, floor & desk lamps, handheld devices, dawn simulator, bulbs and visor), light type (white light, blue light, red light and orange light) and end user (dermatology centers, home care and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Light Therapy Blood Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Light Therapy Blood Market are Lumie .Northern Light Technology, Photomedex Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight, PhotoMedex, Inc., Nature Bright, Zepter International.

Growing Occurrence of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) To Promote Growth in the Light Therapy Blood Market Over 2018 to 2024

The light therapy is specifically used to treat the seasonal affective disorder (SAD) as well as it is useful in the treatment of Jet lag, Sleep disorders, Dementia and other related conditions. In this therapy, the devices such as light therapy box, and handled devices is used. The light therapy box emits the off bright lights that looks like a natural outdoor lights.

The light therapy is effective to brain chemicals which are linked with sleep and mood so by using the light therapy we can treat the depression, Jet lag, sleeping disorder or other conditions. Rapidly growing occurrence of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is the primary factor driving the growth of light therapy blood market worldwide.

North America accounts for a major share in terms of consumption and production of Light Therapy Blood Market

The rising occurrence of various dermatological diseases in the North America region is contributing in the growth of light therapy blood market in this region. The light therapy is effective to brain chemicals which are linked with sleep and mood so the light is the effective solution to treat the various dermatological diseases.

Moreover, the growing adoption of light therapy to treat the various types of cancer is projected to create several opportunities in the light therapy blood market in upcoming years. The light can easily reach and limiting the cancer cells present in skin and areas that are isolated. The use of infrared light in the treatment of cancer disease is likely to boost the market growth of light therapy blood market over the forecast period.

Light therapy specialist Lumie launched two new sleep/wake lights

In July 2018, Light therapy specialist Lumie is introducing a new generation of sleep/wake lights with the launch of two Bodyclock products. First, Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100, offers benefits of sleeping and waking with light and Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150, their second new product offers the same functionality as Bodyclock Spark, however it has additional option to adjust the sunrise and sunset duration to 20, 30 or 45 minutes.

The various major companies such as Northern Light Technology, Photomedex Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight, PhotoMedex, Inc., Nature Bright, Zepter International and Others are focusing on the new product launches to improve the product sales of the company.