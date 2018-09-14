Dr. Shreyash Gajjar – Arthroscopic and Joint Replacement Surgeon in India

Dr. Shreyash M. Gajjar is considered one of India’s leading and well recognised Mumbai based Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Advanced treatment of Ligament and Cartilage related problems of various Joints of the body (Knee, Shoulder, Ankle, Wrist, Elbow, Hip).

He is a Consultant and Unit Head in Arthroscopy, Sports Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH).

Prior to joining KDAH, he has worked in UK and Australia and has pursued fellowship training in Arthroscopy, Arthroplasty and Trauma surgery.

He has worked in Centers of Excellence with world renowned Specialists in the field and is using his experience and skills to provide a high class service at KDAH.

He performs Evidence-based Advanced Arthroscopic surgery in Athletes, Recreational Sportsperson and Non-Sporting patients for various joint related problems in both Children and Adults.

In 6 years since he joined KDAH, he has performed more than 3000 Surgeries.

This includes more than 2500 Arthroscopic Surgeries.

His complication rate is < 0.5% (International benchmark 1-2 %).

He has No Postoperative infections and No Redo Surgeries.